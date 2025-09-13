Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka playing 11, timing, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka playing 11, timing, live streaming

The reigning champions from the 2022 T20 Asia Cup will be eager to begin their title defence with a strong performance against a confident Bangladesh side.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh are set to face Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13. Bangladesh kicked off their campaign in style, registering a comfortable seven-wicket win over Hong Kong. With that momentum, Litton Das and his side will aim to secure another victory and edge closer to booking a Super Fours spot.
 
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be making their first appearance in this edition of the tournament. The reigning champions from the 2022 T20 Asia Cup will be eager to begin their title defence with a strong performance against a confident Bangladesh side. As one of the top contenders for the trophy, the Lankans will look to stamp their authority early.
 
 
With both teams eyeing crucial points, this clash promises high stakes and exciting cricket. Here's a closer look at the match preview, including pitch conditions, key players, team form, and head-to-head stats ahead of this much-anticipated showdown.
 
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka playing 11
 
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
 
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is
 
Matches: 20
Bangladesh won: 8
Sri Lanka won: 12
Tie: 0
 
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka full squad
 
Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin
 
Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? 
Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka in the fourth game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 13.
 
What will be the venue for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 13? 
The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take place at Sheikh Zyed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. 
 Check Asia up 2025 points table here 
 

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

