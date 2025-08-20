How Indian athletes can seal Tokyo Worlds spots at 2025 Inter-State meet

ALSO READ: Rohit, Virat spark retirement rumours as ICC removes them from ODI rankings The National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai, beginning Wednesday, will serve as the make-or-break event for Indian athletes eyeing a berth at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. With the qualification window closing on August 24, this B-category World Athletics event is the final chance to meet entry standards or gather crucial ranking points. Stars including long jumper Sreeshankar Murali, sprinter Animesh Kujur, and javelin thrower Annu Rani face a high-pressure stage where every performance matters for Tokyo hopes.

Latest ahead of the meet

Sreeshankar arrives in Chennai fresh from a season-best 8.13m jump at the Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar, putting him 25th in the Road to Tokyo rankings with 1192 points. His coach and father, Murali, believes the 24-year-old has returned to form at the right time. Meanwhile, Annu Rani is eyeing consistency in women’s javelin, having crossed 63m earlier this year. Rising sprint star Animesh Kujur, who broke the national 200m record this season, is also primed for his final push.

Indian athletes in contention for Tokyo World Championship spots Sreeshankar Murali: Men’s Long Jump Sreeshankar is India’s biggest hope in the men’s long jump. Ranked 25th on the Road to Tokyo list with 1192 points, he recently hit a season-best of 8.13m at the Bhubaneswar Continental Tour, reminding everyone of his world-class potential. For a direct ticket, he will need to clear 8.27m. However, an alternative pathway lies in winning gold with an 8.05m-plus jump, which would fetch enough ranking points to secure his berth. Given his improving form and recent consistency, Chennai truly is his last chance this season to book the flight to Tokyo.

Animesh Kujur: Men’s 200m The 20-year-old sprint sensation has already broken the national record with a 20.41s run and clocked 20.16s earlier this year, which exactly matches the direct qualification standard for Worlds. Currently placed 42nd in the global rankings, Animesh will need to either repeat or better his 20.16s mark in Chennai. With 48 spots available globally in the event, his position remains precarious, and the Inter-State meet becomes crucial in firming up his Worlds qualification. Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump Abdulla Aboobacker, a seasoned campaigner, is bidding to strengthen his place for Tokyo. Ranked 30th in the world, he sits inside the quota for the 36 spots on offer in triple jump. The direct qualification standard is 17.22m, which remains a steep challenge. However, Abdulla’s realistic path lies in consolidating his global ranking by seeking a podium finish in Chennai. A strong effort here would guarantee his name among the confirmed entrants to Tokyo.

Servin Sebastian: Men’s 20km Race Walk In the men’s 20km race walk, India’s Servin Sebastian is positioned 37th in the world rankings, well within reach of Tokyo qualification. The direct entry standard is 1:19:20 hours, and with 50 places up for grabs, Servin’s current standing offers him a relatively comfortable pathway. Still, a solid timing in Chennai would not only improve his points tally but also remove any lingering uncertainty before the qualification window closes. Ram Baboo: Men’s 35km Race Walk Ram Baboo has steadily risen in the men’s 35km race walk discipline. At Rank 30 worldwide, he holds a strong claim among the 50 allocated berths for the event. The qualification standard stands at 2:28:00 hours, a mark he has been pushing towards. His job in Chennai is mainly to safeguard his ranking by delivering a stable performance. Given his consistency, Tokyo looks within firm reach.

Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 35km Race Walk Olympic race walker Priyanka Goswami is once again in contention on the world stage. She stands at Rank 33 globally in the women’s 35km walk, also benefiting from the 50 spots available in the discipline. The qualification standard is 2:48:00 hours, and while Priyanka has been around the mark this season, the Chennai meet is her opportunity to cement her standing and close her qualification bid strongly. Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw India’s javelin ace Annu Rani has thrown 63.35m this season, already better than the qualification requirement of 62.00m. Ranked 28th in the world with 36 places available, she stands in a favourable position heading into the Inter-State meet. Nevertheless, her immediate challenge will be to reproduce her season-best levels. A consistent throw in Chennai will all but lock her berth, ensuring India’s continued presence in women’s javelin on the world stage.