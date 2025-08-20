Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rohit, Virat spark retirement rumours as ICC removes them from ODI rankings

Before the removal, Rohit was ranked second in the ODI batters' list behind Shubman Gill, while Virat Kohli was ranked fourth

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

In a bizarre move on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) removed the star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the latest ODI rankings, sparking rumours of their retirement from the 50-over format. The duo last played an ODI match in February against New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 
 
Before the removal, Rohit was ranked second in the ODI batters’ list behind Shubman Gill, while Virat Kohli was ranked fourth. Earlier, Rohit and Virat had both announced their T20I retirement after a successful 2024 T20 World Cup campaign and their Test retirement after a dismal tour of Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Not even in top 100

 
Despite ranking in the top five of the ICC ODI rankings till Tuesday, Rohit and Virat are not even in the top 100 of the ICC ODI batters’ rankings, confirming their removal altogether from the list. In the latest update after their disappearance, Shubman Gill continues to keep his top spot intact, while Babar Azam has jumped to the second position. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka are now ranked third and fourth in the list.
 
 
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis and Australia’s Travis Head have found themselves back in the top 10 of the ODI batters’ rankings after two vacant spots were left behind by the Indian starlets.
  ICC ODI batters’ rankings (Men)  
Position Player Country Rating
1 Shubman Gill India 784
2 Babar Azam Pakistan 739
3 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 720
4 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 719
5 Harry Tector Ireland 708
6 Shreyas Iyer India 704
7 Shai Hope West Indies 699
8 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 676
9 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 669
10 Travis Head Australia 648
11 Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 642
11 Keacy Carty West Indies 642
13 KL Rahul India 638
14 Quinton de Kock South Africa 634
15 Ben Duckett England 626
 

What does this mean for Virat and Rohit

After the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, both Virat and Rohit confirmed that they intend to play for India till the 2027 Cricket World Cup. However, their recent retirement from Tests sparked the rumour that they might be calling curtains on their international careers altogether by the end of 2025, and the latest ICC rankings support a similar notion.
  Notably, there has been no official retirement statement made by either of the two players or the BCCI, and neither the exact reason for their removal from ODI rankings has been provided by the ICC at the time of writing this article. This means fans will have to anticipate the situation a little longer.   

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

