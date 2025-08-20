Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra opts out of Brussels ahead of Zurich showdown

Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra opts out of Brussels ahead of Zurich showdown

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
India’s Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted to skip the final leg of the 2025 Diamond League series in Brussels, Belgium, scheduled for Friday, despite having already secured his spot in the prestigious season finale.
 
Strategic Skip Ahead of Zurich Showdown
 
The Brussels meet is the last of the four Diamond League fixtures featuring men’s javelin this season. Chopra has participated in only two so far but has amassed enough points to qualify for the Diamond League Final in Zurich, which takes place on August 27 and 28. His other absence came during the Silesia leg on August 16.
 
Chopra's decision appears to be a strategic move to conserve energy and fine-tune preparations ahead of the high-stakes Zurich final, where the men's javelin competition is scheduled for August 28.
 
Stellar Season So Far
 
The 27-year-old made headlines earlier this year with a personal best and season-leading 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League in May, where he finished second behind Germany’s Julian Weber. He followed that up with a win in Paris, registering a throw of 88.16m.
 
Chopra last competed at the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, where he claimed the title with a solid 86.18m. Overall, he has featured in six events in 2025, winning four and finishing runner-up in two. 
 
Diamond League: The Road to Glory
 
The Diamond League is the most elite one-day athletics circuit in the world. Athletes accumulate points at 14 different meets to qualify for the two-day final in Zurich. The top six performers in each discipline, post-Brussels, earn a berth in the final.
 
Winners in Zurich will be crowned Diamond League champions and receive the iconic Diamond Trophy along with a wildcard entry to the next World Athletics Championships.
 
Prize Money and Bonus Boosts
 
In each of the 32 events at the Diamond League Finals, the champion will receive USD 30,000, while second and third place finishers will get USD 12,000 and USD 7,000 respectively.
 
However, prize money has been increased in eight marquee events, including men’s 100m, 1500m, 400m hurdles, pole vault and women’s 100m, 100m hurdles, 3000m, and long jump. Winners in these categories will earn USD 50,000, with second and third place awarded USD 20,000 and USD 10,000 respectively.
 
Eye on World Championships in Tokyo
 
Following the Diamond League Final, Chopra will shift focus to defending his world title at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, scheduled from September 13 to 21.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

