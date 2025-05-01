Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian lifters fetch 2 bronze medal at Youth and Junior World C'ships

Indian lifters fetch 2 bronze medal at Youth and Junior World C'ships

Press Trust of India Lima (Peru)
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
India began its campaign at the IWF Youth and Junior World Weightlifting Championships with two bronze medals here.

Jyoshna Sabar secured a bronze in the youth girls' 40kg category with a total lift of 129kg (56kg+72kg). She also clinched a silver in the clean and jerk segment on Wednesday.

In the youth boys' 49kg category, Harsabardhan Sahu lifted a total of 197kg (87kg+ 110kg) to finish third overall and earn a bronze medal. He added another bronze for his clean and jerk performance.

At World Championships, medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift, unlike the Olympic Games.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

