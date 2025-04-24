Full international roster for Neeraj's NC Classic javelin event revealed

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 set to unfold on May 24. Jointly hosted by JSW Sports and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, the event is being conducted in collaboration with World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India. This Gold Label competition will feature some of the biggest names in global javelin and marks a major milestone for Indian athletics. ALSO READ: Arshad Nadeem opts out of Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic javelin event India is gearing up for one of its biggest international athletics showcases, with theClassic 2025 set to unfold on May 24. Jointly hosted by JSW Sports and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, the event is being conducted in collaboration with World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India. This Gold Label competition will feature some of the biggest names in global javelin and marks a major milestone for Indian athletics.

Bringing together world champions, Olympic medallists, and top-ranking throwers from around the globe, the meet aims to raise the bar for track and field events in India. With the Indian squad yet to be announced, excitement continues to build for what could become one of the most exciting javelin events of the year.

What is the Neeraj Chopra Classic?

The NC Classic is a top-tier international javelin meet named after India’s golden boy of athletics, Neeraj Chopra. Designed to spotlight javelin throwing and nurture a lasting sporting culture in the country, the event is recognised by World Athletics as a Gold Label meet. Organised in association with JSW Sports, it serves as both a competitive platform and a celebration of Indian sporting excellence.

A-list javelin stars confirmed

The event’s 2025 edition will feature a stunning line-up of international talent:

Anderson Peters (Grenada) – Double world champion and Pan-American gold medallist; Personal best: 93.07m

Thomas Röhler (Germany) – Olympic gold medallist (2016), known for his powerful throws; PB: 93.90m

Julius Yego (Kenya) – 2015 world champion and Olympic silver medallist; PB: 92.72m

Curtis Thompson (United States) – Leading American thrower, 2023 Pan-American champion; PB: 87.76m

Genki Dean (Japan) – 2023 Asian Games bronze winner and top Asian competitor; PB: 84.28m

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) – South American standout with consistent performances; PB: 85.91m

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – A promising talent from the subcontinent; PB: 85.45m

Their participation is expected to raise the level of competition and offer Indian audiences a rare chance to witness world-class action up close.

Indian line-up awaited

The Indian contingent — likely to include athletes such as DP Manu, Shivpal Singh, and potential breakout talents — is set to be announced soon. With both domestic and international stars sharing the spotlight, this event is anticipated to be a landmark occasion in Indian track and field history.

Arshad Nadeem prioritises Asian Championships

Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem has opted out of the NC Classic, citing preparations for the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. Scheduled to depart for Korea on May 22, Nadeem expressed appreciation for Neeraj Chopra's invitation but confirmed that aligning his training with the continental championship was his main priority. He shared that he has been focused on reaching peak form for the competition scheduled between May 27 and 31, making it difficult to adjust for the India event.