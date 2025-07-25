Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian men's hockey team to tour Australia before Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Indian men's hockey team to tour Australia before Hockey Asia Cup 2025

The eighth-ranked Indian team will be playing the sixth-ranked hosts on August 15, 16, 19, and 21 at the same venue.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
As part of its preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup, the Indian men's hockey team will tour Australia for a friendly four-match series in Perth from August 15 to 21.

The Asia Cup is due to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29 to September 7. The continental showpiece offers a direct qualification spot for next year's FIH World Cup to the tournament winner.

"This tour comes at a crucial time for us, just ahead of the Hero Asia Cup in Bihar. While these are technically friendly matches, they form a very important part of our preparation phase," India chief coach Craig Fulton said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

"Playing against a team like Australia will test us in all aspects - both on the ball and off it - and that is exactly what we need to sharpen up before a major tournament," he added.

Fulton said the side has completed a 10-day training block.

"...the mood in the camp is upbeat as we are fully focused on what lies ahead. One of our key goals on this tour is to use the first two matches for selection purposes, while the remaining games will be played with the shortlisted squad for the Asia Cup," he said.

"Our focus is firmly on moving forward -- the goal now is to prepare well and go to the Asia Cup with the intent to win it," he added.

The two sides recently faced each other in the FIH Pro League in Europe, where Australia edged India 32 in both legs. India had scripted a 32 victory over the Kookaburras at last year's Paris Olympics -- their first Olympic win over Australia since the 1972 Munich Games.

While recent encounters have been closely fought, Australia have historically held the edge in the rivalry, winning 35 of the 51 matches played between the two teams since 2013.

India have won nine times, with seven matches ending in draws.

Topics :Hockey NewsIndian Hockey Team

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

