IOC apex body accepts a proposal to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has accepted the proposal to include T20I Cricket along with squash, lacrosse, flag football and baseball/softball in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. It will now go for a final vote in the 141st IOC session starting Sunday.

Calling cricket a sport with great potential, IOC President Thomas Bach said that it did not take much thinking to include it in the Games programme. "The South Asian community in the United States has helped to make the game attractive in Los Angeles," he added.

Organisers of the 2028 games had recommended a package of five sports, including cricket to be “potential inclusions” in the games programme last week. If included, cricket will be making a comeback to the Olympic Games after a gap of 128 years.

Cricket’s only appearance in the global sports event had come in the 1900 Paris Olympics. Only two teams—hosts France and Great Britain—signed up for the event, with the latter nation emerging victorious.

Kit McConnel, sports director at IOC, said that although all team sports have initially been proposed to be in a six-team format, this would be subject to changes in the IOC meeting to finalise athlete quotas in 2025.

The ICC in its presentation to LA 2028 organisers had presented a six-team format in both men’s and women’s categories. All games are to be played in the T20 International format.

On the question of the International Cricket Council 's (ICC) doping test standards not being up to the world level, McConnel said that the IOC is satisfied with ICC’s compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules and regulations for dope testing.

Even if cricket gets the final seal of approval in the IOC session vote, its participation will be confined to the 2028 Olympics. The sport will have to be reconsidered for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics in Australia. With clamour growing within certain quarters of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to bid for the games in 2036, cricket could see an extended run in the quadrennial sports event.

Replying to a question on cricket catalysing Olympics' popularity in the global south, IOC President Bach said that the Olympic Games will give cricket an opportunity to grow beyond its traditional sphere of influence and that the sport will add more popularity to the Olympic movement.

The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai will host the IOC’s 141st session from October 15 to October 17. This would mark the premier Olympic body’s return to India after 40 years.