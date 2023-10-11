Maha CM holds meeting with Thomas Bach ahead of IOC session in Mumbai

Ahead of the upcoming International Olympic Session being hosted by Maharashtra's Mumbai, State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a meeting with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) Chief, Thomas Bach in Mumbai.

IOC member, Nita Ambani was also present at the meeting.

"Last evening, we held a joint meeting with the International Olympic Committee President Mr. Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee Senior Representative Smt Nita Ambani ji and team IOC. CM Eknath ji Shinde, Minister Sanjay Bansode senior GoM officials were present. Our culture believes in 'Atithi Devo Bhava' and I am sure our warm hospitality will leave a lasting impression", Fadnavis wrote in an 'X' post.

"Maharashtra is not only the financial, industrial, and entertainment capital of Bharat but also has a deep passion for sports. The 'Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Pune' offers excellent facilities for athletes. As India's financial hub, Mumbai will be hosting the upcoming 'Youth and Summer Olympic Games. The Maharashtra government is taking the lead in establishing the nation's first-ever Olympic Stadium in Pune", he added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM also assured the IOC officials of complete support from the Maharashtra government.

"Wishing this session to be a grand success and may this be the most historic and memorable one!" Fadnavis further said.

The 141st session of the IOC is going to be held between October 15-17 in Mumbai.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation hosted International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at their residence.