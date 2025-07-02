Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Jannik Sinner goes past Luca Nardi with ease in round 1 of Wimbledon 2025

Jannik Sinner goes past Luca Nardi with ease in round 1 of Wimbledon 2025

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who lost a five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, is in search of his first Wimbledon title

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner got his Wimbledon campaign off to an ideal start by beating Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 in an all-Italian matchup on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who lost a five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, is in search of his first Wimbledon title. He was a semifinalist at the All England Club in 2023.

First matches are never easy so I'm very happy about my performance, he said in his on-court interview. It's a new tournament, new chances, new challenges. You have one opponent at a time.

Sinner will play Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the second round.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian delegation engages IOC in discussions to host future Olympic Games

Juventus coach Igor Tudor laments tough Florida heat after Real loss

Kishore Jena pulls out of NC Classic due to injury, Yashvir to replace him

MS Dhoni files for trademark on his iconic cricket moniker 'Captain Cool'

Wimbledon 2025 schedule, live timings (IST), live streaming, telecast

Topics :WimbledonTennis

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story