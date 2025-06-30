Wimbledon 2025 schedule, live timings (IST), live streaming, telecast

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans ahead of Wimbledon 2025 The 138th edition of the grass court Grand Slam event, i.e., Wimbledon 2025, is all set to begin from Monday, 30 June at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England, and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, 13 July with the men’s singles final. Starting back in 1877, Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam of tennis and has always been the top prize to win for any player who enters the sport.

The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will see a mix of experienced, rising and upcoming talents intertwined in a series of exciting matches. In the men’s singles, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will once again be the number one contender, but will be challenged heavily by players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, all eyes will once again be on Aryna Sabalenka, along with French Open champion Coco Gauff. Iga Świątek and local girl Emma Raducanu will also be amongst the top picks for the win. Wimbledon 2025: Full schedule Session Match Date Play Begins (IST) 1 Men's & Ladies' 1st Round Monday, June 30, 2025 3:30 PM 2 Men's & Ladies' 1st Round Tuesday, July 1, 2025 3:30 PM 3 Men's & Ladies' 2nd Round Wednesday, July 2, 2025 3:30 PM 4 Men's & Ladies' 2nd Round Thursday, July 3, 2025 3:30 PM 5 Men's & Ladies' 3rd Round Friday, July 4, 2025 3:30 PM 6 Men's & Ladies' 3rd Round Saturday, July 5, 2025 3:30 PM 7 Men's & Ladies' 4th Round Sunday, July 6, 2025 3:30 PM 8 Men's & Ladies' 4th Round Monday, July 7, 2025 3:30 PM 9 Men's Singles Quarterfinals, Ladies' Singles Quarterfinals Tuesday, July 8, 2025 3:30 PM 10 Men's Singles Quarterfinals, Ladies' Singles Quarterfinals Wednesday, July 9, 2025 3:30 PM 11 Ladies' Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Final Thursday, July 10, 2025 3:30 PM 12 Men's Singles Semifinals Friday, July 11, 2025 3:30 PM 13 Ladies' Singles Final, Men's Doubles Final Saturday, July 12, 2025 3:30 PM 14 Men's Singles Final, Ladies' Doubles Final Sunday, July 13, 2025 3:30 PM

Wimbledon 2025: Live streaming and telecast details When will Wimbledon 2025 begin? The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will begin with Round 1 match-ups on Monday, 30 June. What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches? All matches of Wimbledon 2025 will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England. Who will Carlos Alcaraz play in Wimbledon 2025 Round 1? Carlos Alcaraz will start his Wimbledon 2025 campaign against Italy’s Fabio Fognini. Who will Novak Djokovic face in the first round? Novak Djokovic will face France’s Alexandre Müller in his Round 1 match.

Who is Jannik Sinner playing in the first round? Jannik Sinner will open his Wimbledon campaign against fellow Italian Luca Nardi. Who is Alexander Zverev playing in Round 1? Alexander Zverev will take on France’s Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. Who will Aryna Sabalenka play in her opening match? Aryna Sabalenka will begin her title defence against Canada’s Carson Branstine. Who is Iga Świątek’s opponent in Round 1? Iga Świątek will face Polina Kudermetova in her first-round match. Who will Emma Raducanu play in the first round? Emma Raducanu will face fellow Brit Mingge Xu in an all-British clash.