Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025 schedule, live timings (IST), live streaming, telecast

Wimbledon 2025 schedule, live timings (IST), live streaming, telecast

All matches of Wimbledon 2025 will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England

Wimbledon 2025
Wimbledon 2025 schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 138th edition of the grass court Grand Slam event, i.e., Wimbledon 2025, is all set to begin from Monday, 30 June at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England, and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, 13 July with the men’s singles final. Starting back in 1877, Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam of tennis and has always been the top prize to win for any player who enters the sport. 
 
The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will see a mix of experienced, rising and upcoming talents intertwined in a series of exciting matches. In the men’s singles, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will once again be the number one contender, but will be challenged heavily by players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.
 
Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, all eyes will once again be on Aryna Sabalenka, along with French Open champion Coco Gauff. Iga Świątek and local girl Emma Raducanu will also be amongst the top picks for the win.
 
Wimbledon 2025: Full schedule 
Session Match Date Play Begins (IST)
1 Men's & Ladies' 1st Round Monday, June 30, 2025 3:30 PM
2 Men's & Ladies' 1st Round Tuesday, July 1, 2025 3:30 PM
3 Men's & Ladies' 2nd Round Wednesday, July 2, 2025 3:30 PM
4 Men's & Ladies' 2nd Round Thursday, July 3, 2025 3:30 PM
5 Men's & Ladies' 3rd Round Friday, July 4, 2025 3:30 PM
6 Men's & Ladies' 3rd Round Saturday, July 5, 2025 3:30 PM
7 Men's & Ladies' 4th Round Sunday, July 6, 2025 3:30 PM
8 Men's & Ladies' 4th Round Monday, July 7, 2025 3:30 PM
9 Men's Singles Quarterfinals, Ladies' Singles Quarterfinals Tuesday, July 8, 2025 3:30 PM
10 Men's Singles Quarterfinals, Ladies' Singles Quarterfinals Wednesday, July 9, 2025 3:30 PM
11 Ladies' Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Final Thursday, July 10, 2025 3:30 PM
12 Men's Singles Semifinals Friday, July 11, 2025 3:30 PM
13 Ladies' Singles Final, Men's Doubles Final Saturday, July 12, 2025 3:30 PM
14 Men's Singles Final, Ladies' Doubles Final Sunday, July 13, 2025 3:30 PM

Wimbledon 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Wimbledon 2025 begin? 
The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will begin with Round 1 match-ups on Monday, 30 June.
 
What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches? 
All matches of Wimbledon 2025 will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England.
 
Who will Carlos Alcaraz play in Wimbledon 2025 Round 1? 
Carlos Alcaraz will start his Wimbledon 2025 campaign against Italy’s Fabio Fognini.
 
Who will Novak Djokovic face in the first round? 
Novak Djokovic will face France’s Alexandre Müller in his Round 1 match.
 
Who is Jannik Sinner playing in the first round? 
Jannik Sinner will open his Wimbledon campaign against fellow Italian Luca Nardi.
 
Who is Alexander Zverev playing in Round 1? 
Alexander Zverev will take on France’s Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.
 
Who will Aryna Sabalenka play in her opening match? 
Aryna Sabalenka will begin her title defence against Canada’s Carson Branstine.
 
Who is Iga Świątek’s opponent in Round 1? 
Iga Świątek will face Polina Kudermetova in her first-round match.
 
Who will Emma Raducanu play in the first round? 
Emma Raducanu will face fellow Brit Mingge Xu in an all-British clash.
 
Who is Coco Gauff playing in Round 1? 
Coco Gauff will start her Wimbledon 2025 campaign against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Wimbledon 2025 in India? 
The live telecast of all Wimbledon 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Wimbledon 2025 in India? 
JioHotstar will live stream all the Wimbledon 2025 matches in India through their app and website.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who will be the next sprint king? Gout is front-runner; here's how

FIFA Club World Cup R016: Benfica vs Chelsea live match time, streaming

Neeraj Chopra turns fan's wish into a VVIP trip for NC Classic event

Neeraj Chopra triumphs at Ostrava but feels performance fell short

Neeraj Chopra wins the Golden Spike meet with his best throw of 85.29m

Topics :Wimbledon

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story