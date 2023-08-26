Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Javelin Throw: No rivalry with Neeraj Chopra, says Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem

Javelin Throw: No rivalry with Neeraj Chopra, says Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem

Star Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem insists he has no rivalry with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and said there is always scope for learning from top athletes like the Indian

Press Trust of India Karachi
India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will compete at the World Athletics Championships' Javelin Throw final on August 27, 2023. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Star Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem insists he has no rivalry with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and said there is always scope for learning from top athletes like the Indian.

Chopra and Nadeem both qualified for next year's Paris Olympics and World Championships men's javelin throw final to be played on Sunday.

While Chopra needed just one big throw to qualify for the World Championships final by notching up his fourth career-best performance of 88.77m in Budapest on Friday, Nadeem sealed his Paris Olympics berth and reached the men's final with his season-best throw of 86.79m.

"I don't compete against any one. I try to always compete with myself and to do better and better. There is no rivalry with Neeraj," Nadeem told the media after qualifying for the final.

"You can always learn from top athletes."

Nadeem, who returned to competition after nearly one year after overcoming an elbow injury which required surgery, said he had high regards for his Indian counterpart, Chopra.

— jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 25, 2023"I wish him the best that he does well and my job is to get better and better for my country," he said.

After Chopra pulled out of last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham because of a groin injury, Nadeem went on to win Pakistan's first medal in any track and field event in 56 years.

Nadeem won the gold medal with a Herculean throw of 90.18 metres and Neeraj was the first to congratulate him on his monster achievement.

Also Read

World Athletics 2023 highlights, Neeraj Chopra (88.77m) enters final

World Athletics: Definitely, I'm close to breaching 90m - Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Worlds final; book a place in Olympics 2024

World Athletics Championships: Four Indian javelin throwers qualify

Viral blue-eyed chaiwala from Pak now owns a cafe in London, details here

Asian Games: Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh to join Indian chess men's team camp

Ex-chief Brij Bhushan, Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Sethuraman wins National Chess Championship against Mitrabha Guha

Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes

3 Indians in Worlds Javelin Final: One is Neeraj Chopra, who are other two?

Topics :Neeraj ChopraWorld Athletics ChampionshipsathleticsIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story