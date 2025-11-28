Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, teams, live streaming

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup promises high-intensity action as the next generation of stars battles for global supremacy in Tamil Nadu. The tournament runs from 28 November to 10 December 2025, with matches split between the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, underlining India’s growing stature as a premier hockey host.
Featuring an expanded 24-team field for the first time, the event offers a deeper competitive field, giving emerging nations a bigger platform while ensuring heavyweight clashes right from the group stage. Traditional powerhouses like India, Germany, Australia, Argentina and the Netherlands will aim to impose their pedigree, but dark horses from Asia, Europe and the Americas add real upset potential.
For hosts India, this is a golden chance to reclaim the title on home soil and showcase the depth of their U-21 talent in front of passionate southern crowds. With knockout rounds scheduled across both venues, expect fast-paced hockey, tactical innovation and a showcase of future Olympic and senior World Cup stars over 13 gripping days.
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full list of teams
A total of 24 teams are participating in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in India, and they are divided into six pools of four teams each.
Also Read
All groups of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025:
- Pool A: Canada, Germany, Ireland, South Africa
- Pool B: Chile, India, Oman, Switzerland
- Pool C: Argentina, People’s Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand
- Pool D: Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Namibia
- Pool E: Austria, England, Malaysia, Netherlands
- Pool F: Australia, Bangladesh, France, Republic of Korea
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Format
For Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, each team will face the other three sides in its group once, with the group toppers securing direct entry into the quarterfinals. They will be joined by the two second-placed teams with the strongest overall records from the league stage.
The remaining four second-placed teams, along with the four highest-ranked third-placed teams, will compete in classification matches to determine positions 9 to 16. The other teams will battle it out for placements between 17 and 24.
Following the group phase, the tournament shifts to a knockout format.
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Nov. 28
|9:00 a.m.
|Germany vs South Africa
|Madurai
|Nov. 28
|11:15 a.m.
|Canada vs Ireland
|Madurai
|Nov. 28
|1:15 p.m.
|Argentina vs Japan
|Chennai
|Nov. 28
|1:30 p.m.
|Spain vs Egypt
|Madurai
|Nov. 28
|3:30 p.m.
|New Zealand vs China
|Chennai
|Nov. 28
|3:45 p.m.
|Belgium vs Namibia
|Madurai
|Nov. 28
|5:45 p.m.
|Oman vs Switzerland
|Chennai
|Nov. 28
|8:30 p.m.
|India vs Chile
|Chennai
|Nov. 29
|9:00 a.m.
|Netherlands vs England
|Madurai
|Nov. 29
|11:15 a.m.
|Malaysia vs Austria
|Madurai
|Nov. 29
|1:15 p.m.
|France vs Korea
|Chennai
|Nov. 29
|1:30 p.m.
|South Africa vs Ireland
|Madurai
|Nov. 29
|3:30 p.m.
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|Nov. 29
|3:45 p.m.
|Canada vs Germany
|Madurai
|Nov. 29
|5:45 p.m.
|Chile vs Switzerland
|Chennai
|Nov. 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Oman vs India
|Chennai
|Nov. 30
|9:00 a.m.
|Egypt vs Namibia
|Madurai
|Nov. 30
|11:15 a.m.
|Belgium vs Spain
|Madurai
|Nov. 30
|1:15 p.m.
|Japan vs China
|Chennai
|Nov. 30
|1:30 p.m.
|England vs Austria
|Madurai
|Nov. 30
|3:30 p.m.
|New Zealand vs Argentina
|Chennai
|Nov. 30
|3:45 p.m.
|Malaysia vs Netherlands
|Madurai
|Nov. 30
|5:45 p.m.
|Korea vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|Nov. 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Australia vs France
|Chennai
|Dec. 1
|1:30 p.m.
|Germany vs Ireland
|Madurai
|Dec. 1
|3:45 p.m.
|South Africa vs Canada
|Madurai
|Dec. 1
|5:45 p.m.
|Japan vs New Zealand
|Chennai
|Dec. 1
|8:00 p.m.
|Argentina vs China
|Chennai
|Dec. 2
|11:00 a.m.
|Spain vs Namibia
|Madurai
|Dec. 2
|1:15 p.m.
|Egypt vs Belgium
|Madurai
|Dec. 2
|1:30 p.m.
|Chile vs Oman
|Chennai
|Dec. 2
|3:30 p.m.
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Madurai
|Dec. 2
|3:45 p.m.
|France vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|Dec. 2
|5:45 p.m.
|England vs Malaysia
|Madurai
|Dec. 2
|6:00 p.m.
|Korea vs Australia
|Chennai
|Dec. 2
|8:00 p.m.
|India vs Switzerland
|Chennai
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 start?
The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 will begin on Friday, November 28.
What will be the venue for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025?
All fixtures will be held across two venues — Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium.
Where to watch live telecast of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches in India?
The live telecast of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches in India?
The live streaming of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.