Junior Hockey World Cup final date and time, qualified teams and streaming

The second semifinal saw Germany assert complete control, defeating India 5-1 in a dominant performance to earn their place in the final.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
The 2025 Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup will reach its grand finale as Spain and Germany face off in the title clash on Wednesday, December 10, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
 
Both semifinals delivered high drama on Sunday. In the first semifinal, Spain edged past Argentina 2-1, thanks to a late winner in a thrilling finish. The second semifinal saw Germany assert complete control, defeating India 5-1 in a dominant performance to earn their place in the final.
 
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams
 
  • Spain
  • Germany
 
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Final: Full schedule 
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Final: Full schedule
Match Team 1 Team 2 Date Your Time Venue
Final Spain Germany Wednesday, 10 Dec 2025 20:00:00 Chennai
 
Spain Squad: Pere Amat, Bruno Avila, Matias Baron, Aleix Bozal, Jan Capellades, Guiu Corominas, Josep Martin, Marc Martín, Santi Martín, Andrés Medina, Mario Mena, Ton Moran, Nicolas Mustaros, Diego Palomero, Juan Prado, Ignacio Pujol, Pablo Roman, Albert Serrahima, Jan Trujillo, Juan Villalonga
 
Germany Squad: Paul Babic, Julijan Cerkez, Jasper Ditzer, Jannik Enaux, Christian Franz, Benedikt Geyer, Paul Glander, Nicolaus Hansen, Ben Hasbach, Lenn Hoffmann, Lukas Kossel, Quirin Nahr, Maximilian Stahmann, Ferdinand Steinebach, Niklas Tecklenburg, Jonas von Gersum, Alec von Schwerin, Justus Warweg, Johann Wehnert, Titus Wex
 
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Final: Live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final take place?
The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final will take place on Wednesday, December 10.
 
What will be the venue for the final?
The final will be played at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.
 
What time will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final begin?
The final will begin at 8:00 PM IST on December 10.
 
Who will feature in the final of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025?
Spain will take on Germany in the 2025 Junior Hockey World Cup final.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
Star Sports Network will broadcast the final live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming in India?
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will stream the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final live in India.

Topics :Hockey News

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

