Max Verstappen takes pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen took pole position for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Formula 1 title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on Saturday.
The thrilling three-way battle will be decided on Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit. The McLaren driver Norris is 12 points ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen and 16 ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri.
Verstappen is aiming for his fifth straight F1 title Norris and Piastri are chasing their first. All three drivers have won seven races.
Pole position is crucial in Abu Dhabi, with every driver winning from pole since 2015.
Verstappen had already set the fastest lap on his first go but went even quicker on his second attempt and set a lap time of 1 minute, 22.207 seconds, making him .201 faster than Norris and .230 quicker than Piastri.
That was insane, Verstappen said over team radio after his eighth pole of the season and 48th overall. Yes. Lovely.
Verstappen kissed his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, and shook hands with McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
Norris will win the title if he's on the podium in Abu Dhabi. Even if Verstappen wins, the Dutchman needs Norris to be fourth or lower. If Piastri wins, he requires Norris to finish outside the top five.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was eliminated from Q1, the first section of qualifying, for the third straight race. He also crashed in third practice due to a driver error earlier Saturday, and has not qualified inside the top 10 for four consecutive races.
I'm so sorry, Hamilton said over team radio. There are no words to express how I feel.
Asked about 2026, a dejected-sounding Hamilton said I'm not looking that far ahead.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
