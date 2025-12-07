Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Lando Norris clinches maiden F1 title after dramatic Abu Dhabi finale

Lando Norris clinches maiden F1 title after dramatic Abu Dhabi finale

Despite Verstappen's late-season surge, marked by consistently dominant performances and culminating in his eighth win of the season, Norris held firm.

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates his maiden F1 title
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates his maiden F1 title
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 9:09 PM IST
McLaren’s Lando Norris secured his maiden Formula 1 world championship on Sunday, sealing the title at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Although Max Verstappen claimed victory in the race, Norris’ third-place finish was enough to clinch the championship by a narrow two-point margin over the Red Bull driver. Oscar Piastri finished second on the day, helping secure a memorable 1-2 for McLaren and ending the season third overall, just 13 points behind his teammate.
 
Final-Race Drama in a Three-Way Title Fight
 
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set the stage for a tense showdown between Norris, Verstappen, and Piastri. Norris came into the race with a 12-point advantage over Verstappen and a 16-point gap to Piastri. Verstappen began from pole with Norris alongside him and Piastri just behind in third. For Verstappen to retain his crown, he needed Norris to finish off the podium, and for Piastri to win, Norris had to fall outside the top five. 
 
Emotional Celebrations and a Historic Moment
 
At 26, Norris becomes the first British driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2020 to win the championship, bringing an end to Red Bull’s long-standing dominance. The McLaren garage erupted in celebration as CEO Zak Brown radioed in his trademark humor: “Lando, this is Zak from McLaren. Is this the world champion hotline? You did it!”
 
Overcome by emotion, Norris thanked the team through tears, later embracing his parents at trackside before celebrating with his engineers and mechanics. It was the culmination of years of perseverance, and a moment McLaren fans will cherish for decades.

Other Sports NewsFormula One

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

