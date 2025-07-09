Whenever a discussion about the most loved Grand Slams of tennis arises, one tournament that far surpasses the popularity of all is the iconic Wimbledon. In the 138 years of its history, Wimbledon has witnessed numerous iconic moments on the courts, but there is no denying that the stature of crowd the event pulls can also be described as part of its popularity and success. Every year, many celebrities, including members of royal families, famous sportspersons, celebrities and artists, have marked their presence at Wimbledon, making the matches on the grass court even more iconic.

The ongoing Wimbledon 2025 has also been following the same pursuit, with no scarcity of big and famous names in attendance. Whether by invitation to the Royal Box from the organisers or on their own accord, the 138th edition of Wimbledon has witnessed many big names in the attendance. But what are some of the most famous names to grace the audience section at Wimbledon 2025? Take a look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, were definitely among the biggest names who attended Wimbledon 2025. They were spotted watching the 24-time champion Novak Djokovic in action from the Royal Box seating area. Sachin Tendulkar Kohli was not the only Indian cricketer who enjoyed Wimbledon 2025 action from the Royal Box. Indian cricket legend and probably one of the biggest names in the cricketing world, if not the biggest, Sachin Tendulkar was also invited to watch the event from the Royal Box. David Beckham Football legend David Beckham was seen in the Royal Box, maintaining his tradition of attending Wimbledon. Known for his impeccable style, Beckham's presence added a touch of elegance to the event.

Joe Root and James Anderson England cricket stalwarts Joe Root and James Anderson were captured returning to their seats in the Royal Box during a match between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov. Their timing coincided with the resumption of play, leading to a light-hearted moment that was caught on camera. Deepak Chahar and his wife Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya Chahar were spotted enjoying the vibrant atmosphere at Wimbledon 2025. The couple appeared in high spirits, with a heartwarming exchange caught on camera. When Deepak asked Jaya about her experience, she replied, “Very happy because I convinced you for it and I love the vibe,” capturing the joy of their outing in London.