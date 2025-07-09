Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kohli to Beckham: List of sportspersons, celebrities who attended Wimbledon

Kohli to Beckham: List of sportspersons, celebrities who attended Wimbledon

From cricket legends to global icons, Wimbledon 2025's Royal Box was a star-studded affair

Kohli and Beckham at Wimbledon 2025
Kohli and Beckham at Wimbledon 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Whenever a discussion about the most loved Grand Slams of tennis arises, one tournament that far surpasses the popularity of all is the iconic Wimbledon. In the 138 years of its history, Wimbledon has witnessed numerous iconic moments on the courts, but there is no denying that the stature of crowd the event pulls can also be described as part of its popularity and success. Every year, many celebrities, including members of royal families, famous sportspersons, celebrities and artists, have marked their presence at Wimbledon, making the matches on the grass court even more iconic.
 
The ongoing Wimbledon 2025 has also been following the same pursuit, with no scarcity of big and famous names in attendance. Whether by invitation to the Royal Box from the organisers or on their own accord, the 138th edition of Wimbledon has witnessed many big names in the attendance. But what are some of the most famous names to grace the audience section at Wimbledon 2025? Take a look.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, were definitely among the biggest names who attended Wimbledon 2025. They were spotted watching the 24-time champion Novak Djokovic in action from the Royal Box seating area.

Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli was not the only Indian cricketer who enjoyed Wimbledon 2025 action from the Royal Box. Indian cricket legend and probably one of the biggest names in the cricketing world, if not the biggest, Sachin Tendulkar was also invited to watch the event from the Royal Box.

David Beckham

Football legend David Beckham was seen in the Royal Box, maintaining his tradition of attending Wimbledon. Known for his impeccable style, Beckham's presence added a touch of elegance to the event.

Joe Root and James Anderson

England cricket stalwarts Joe Root and James Anderson were captured returning to their seats in the Royal Box during a match between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov. Their timing coincided with the resumption of play, leading to a light-hearted moment that was caught on camera.

Deepak Chahar and his wife

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya Chahar were spotted enjoying the vibrant atmosphere at Wimbledon 2025. The couple appeared in high spirits, with a heartwarming exchange caught on camera. When Deepak asked Jaya about her experience, she replied, “Very happy because I convinced you for it and I love the vibe,” capturing the joy of their outing in London.

Rishabh Pant

Currently part of India’s squad for the ongoing five-Test series against England, Rishabh Pant was spotted attending a Wimbledon match. The star wicketkeeper-batter turned heads with his sharp look, wearing a striped suit paired with a tie.
 
List of some big names in attendance during Wimbledon 2025 
Category Name
Royalty Her Majesty The Queen
Royalty Annabel Elliot
Royalty Lady Sarah Chatto
Royalty Daniel Chatto
Royalty HRH The Duchess of Gloucester
Royalty Prince Michael of Kent
Royalty Michael Middleton
Royalty Carole Middleton
Royalty The Earl of St Andrews
Royalty The Countess of St Andrews
Royalty King Frederik X of Denmark
Tennis Legends & Officials Roger Federer
Tennis Legends & Officials Mirka Federer
Tennis Legends & Officials Maria Sharapova
Tennis Legends & Officials Ann Jones
Tennis Legends & Officials Mark Cox
Tennis Legends & Officials Conchita Martinez
Tennis Legends & Officials Rod Laver
Tennis Legends & Officials Daniela Hantuchova
Tennis Legends & Officials Olga Morozova
Tennis Legends & Officials Peter Fleming
Tennis Legends & Officials Paul Haarhuis
Tennis Legends & Officials Mark Philippoussis
Tennis Legends & Officials Jonas Bjorkman
Tennis Legends & Officials Mark Woodforde
Tennis Legends & Officials Roger Taylor
Tennis Legends & Officials Leon Smith
Tennis Legends & Officials Tony Godsick
Tennis Legends & Officials Massimo Calvelli
Tennis Legends & Officials Elizabeth Minogue
Tennis Legends & Officials Lew Sherr
Tennis Legends & Officials Micky Lawler
Tennis Legends & Officials David Haggerty
Tennis Legends & Officials Ross Hutchins
Tennis Legends & Officials Laura Canfield
Tennis Legends & Officials Alan Mills’s children
Tennis Legends & Officials Kitty Godfree’s family
Music Stars & Composers Dave Grohl
Music Stars & Composers Jordyn Grohl
Music Stars & Composers Simon Le Bon
Music Stars & Composers James Righton
Music Stars & Composers Keira Knightley
Music Stars & Composers Elaine Paige
Music Stars & Composers Feargal Sharkey
Music Stars & Composers Katherine Jenkins
Music Stars & Composers Hannah Stone
Music Stars & Composers Sir Bryn Terfel
Music Stars & Composers Emeli Sandé
Music Stars & Composers Yoana Karemova
Music Stars & Composers Bjorn Ulvaeus
Music Stars & Composers Rick Stein
Music Stars & Composers Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber
Music Stars & Composers Emily Eavis
Music Stars & Composers Jamie Cullum
Music Stars & Composers Professor Dr Shirley Thompson
Actors, Writers & Artists Sir Ian McKellen
Actors, Writers & Artists Sir Mark Rylance
Actors, Writers & Artists Richard E. Grant
Actors, Writers & Artists Jemima Khan
Actors, Writers & Artists Sir David Suchet
Actors, Writers & Artists Salma Hayek
Actors, Writers & Artists Dustin Hoffman
Actors, Writers & Artists Lisa Hoffman
Actors, Writers & Artists Niamh Cusack
Actors, Writers & Artists Finbar Lynch
Actors, Writers & Artists Calam Lynch
Actors, Writers & Artists Zadie Smith
Actors, Writers & Artists Nick Laird
Actors, Writers & Artists Baroness Floella Benjamin
Actors, Writers & Artists Alexander Armstrong
Media & Journalists Jeremy Bowen
Media & Journalists Katty Kay
Media & Journalists Robert Peston
Media & Journalists Alastair Campbell
Media & Journalists Lucy Dickson
Media & Journalists Octavia Greig
Media & Journalists Geordie Greig
Media & Journalists Lord King of Lothbury
Media & Journalists Timothy Harford
Football, Rugby & Club Executives David Beckham
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Sir Gareth Edwards
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Lady Maureen Edwards
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Alun Wyn Jones
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Lawrence Dallaglio
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Leah Williamson
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Roy Hodgson
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Pep Guardiola
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Vinai Venkatesham
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Sir Clive Woodward
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Richard Thompson
Football, Rugby & Club Executives Bruce Carnegie-Brown
Cricketers Joe Root
Cricketers Ben Stokes
Cricketers Jos Buttler
Cricketers Chris Cowdrey
Cricketers Pat Cummins
Cricketers Mark Nicholas
Cricketers Phil Tufnell
Cricketers Sir James Anderson
Cricketers David Gower
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We need better time, game management: India women's hockey coach Harendra

India A men's hockey team thrash Ireland 6-1 to start European tour

Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz makes quick work of Norrie to reach semifinals

Taylor Fritz credits girlfriend after Wimbledon win sends him to semifinal

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Norrie vs Alcaraz live streaming and timing today

Topics :WimbledonVirat KohliNovak DjokovicTennisDavid BeckhamSachin Tendulkar

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story