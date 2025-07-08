Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Norrie vs Alcaraz live streaming and timing today

World No. 2 and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces home favourite Cameron Norrie in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash at Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday. Alcaraz is aiming to secure his third consecutive Wimbledon title and his sixth Grand Slam overall, while Norrie is fighting for pride and the chance to reach the semifinals on home soil.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar year, winning five championships and reaching one final. After a thrilling victory at Roland Garros and reclaiming the Queen's Club title, Alcaraz has demonstrated his dominance on grass courts, winning 87% of service games and converting 47% of break points. ALSO READ: Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025 Since his loss to Holger Rune in the 2025 Barcelona Open final, Alcaraz has been in exceptional form, currently on a 22-match winning streak. A successful title defense at Wimbledon would extend this streak to 25 consecutive wins.

Norrie hoping to bank on home support On the other hand, British left-hander Cameron Norrie entered Wimbledon with just over a 50% win rate for the year but has shown significant improvement at this event. The 29-year-old reached the semifinals at the Geneva Open and the Round of 16 at Roland Garros, losing twice to Novak Djokovic. Despite no grass-court wins before Wimbledon, Norrie quickly adapted, serving at 70% first-serve accuracy and wielding a powerful forehand to reach the quarter-finals, dropping just four sets so far. Head-to-head, Alcaraz leads 4-2, but Norrie has won two of their last three meetings, including a thrilling victory at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters and the 2023 Rio final. With the crowd behind Norrie and Alcaraz’s winning momentum, this clash promises to be a thrilling encounter.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals schedule, timing, live streaming, telecast Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2025 QF live telecast and streaming details Carlos Alcaraz will play in the Wimbledon QF tie against Cameron Norrie on July 8th, Tuesday at 7:10 PM IST today.