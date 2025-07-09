Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz makes quick work of Norrie to reach semifinals

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 23 matches and became the just second Spanish player in history to reach the men's singles semifinals at Wimbledon on three occasions the other was Rafael Nadal.

After Norrie held serve to open the match on Centre Court, the second-seeded Alcaraz took control by rattling off the next five games against the left-handed Briton.

ALSO READ: Taylor Fritz credits girlfriend after Wimbledon win sends him to semifinal

Alcaraz never let Norrie into the match facing only five break points and saving all of them. He compiled 39 winners and 13 aces to go with 26 unforced errors.