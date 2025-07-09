Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India A men's hockey team thrash Ireland 6-1 to start European tour

India A men's hockey team thrash Ireland 6-1 to start European tour

Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami were the scorers for India in a comprehensive victory Tuesday night

Hockey generic image
Hockey
Press Trust of India Eindhoven (The Netherlands)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian A men's hockey team produced a dominant performance to outclass Ireland 6-1, making a rollicking start to its European tour at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood here.

Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami were the scorers for India in a comprehensive victory Tuesday night.

India completely dominated throughout the four quarters and hardly put a foot wrong.

Uttam opened the scoring and Amandeep later extended the Indian team's lead.

This was followed by a impressive brace by Aditya as he scored back-to-back goals. Forwards Selvam Karthi and Boby Singh Dhami too scored a goal each to feature on the scoresheet.

Ireland could only manage to score a consolation goal as India ensured they are tight with their defending.

India will next face Ireland again Wednesday night.

They will later play against France, England, Belgium and hosts The Netherlands over the course of the next two weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Djokovic vs Cobolli live streaming and timing

Wimbledon 2025: Electronic line calling system malfunctions during QF match

Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner cancels practice a day after hurting elbow

Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka gets past No. 104 Siegemund in three-set epic

Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz makes quick work of Norrie to reach semifinals

Topics :Indian Hockey Team

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story