India A men's hockey team thrash Ireland 6-1 to start European tour

The Indian A men's hockey team produced a dominant performance to outclass Ireland 6-1, making a rollicking start to its European tour at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood here.

Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi, and Boby Singh Dhami were the scorers for India in a comprehensive victory Tuesday night.

India completely dominated throughout the four quarters and hardly put a foot wrong.

Uttam opened the scoring and Amandeep later extended the Indian team's lead.

This was followed by a impressive brace by Aditya as he scored back-to-back goals. Forwards Selvam Karthi and Boby Singh Dhami too scored a goal each to feature on the scoresheet.