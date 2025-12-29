Kyrgios edges past Sabalenka in straight sets to win 2025 Battle of Sexes

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2025: Top five memorable moments of Indian cricket team Nick Kyrgios marked a lively return to the court with a straight-sets win over women’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the much-hyped 2025 Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The Australian triumphed 6-3, 6-3 in front of a packed 17,000-strong crowd, where the highest-priced tickets reportedly neared $800. Far from a tense sporting showdown, the evening unfolded as a vibrant tennis spectacle filled with laughter, tricks and showmanship. Both players embraced the entertainment-first nature of the event, reflecting the modern evolution of exhibition tennis into a fan-focused spectacle rather than a statement on gender equality that defined Billie Jean King’s historic 1973 victory over Bobby Riggs.

Light-hearted contest thrills crowd From underarm serves and exaggerated grunts to playful exchanges, Kyrgios and Sabalenka kept the atmosphere breezy throughout the evening. Sabalenka even broke into dance during a timeout, energising the crowd, which responded with roars of approval. Kyrgios, who has played only a handful of matches in recent years due to knee and wrist injuries, appeared relaxed but still competitive enough to maintain control of the match. The modified rules, including the use of a single serve per point and a slightly narrower court for Sabalenka, were introduced to add balance and unpredictability to the contest. Despite these adjustments, Kyrgios managed to dictate play with his touch and creativity, sealing victory on his third match point before embracing Sabalenka warmly at the net.

Kyrgios relieved, Sabalenka upbeat Speaking afterwards, Kyrgios admitted to experiencing some nerves, noting that the exhibition still demanded focus despite its light-hearted framing. He described the match as a “positive step” for tennis and a chance to showcase the sport in a different light. Sabalenka, meanwhile, said she enjoyed the show and saw the outing as valuable preparation ahead of the Australian Open. She hinted that she would welcome a rematch, remarking that she had learned more about Kyrgios’ tactics and believed the next meeting could be even more competitive. Entertainment over equality Unlike the iconic King–Riggs duel, this Dubai edition carried no overt social or political messaging. Both Kyrgios and Sabalenka, represented by the same agency, Evolve, made it clear that the event aimed to entertain fans, engage a younger audience, and celebrate tennis as a shared spectacle.