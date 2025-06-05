FIH Pro League 2025 European Leg: India matches time, date, live streaming

The 2024/25 FIH Pro League is all set to return to action, with the world’s top men’s and women’s hockey teams gearing up for a crucial stretch in Amsterdam (7–15 June) and Valencia (7–8 June). With each team having played eight matches, the season has reached its halfway point—and the race for the title in both leagues is still wide open.

In the men’s competition, England currently sit on top of the table with 16 points. But it’s far from a comfortable lead. Olympic champions Belgium are level with them on points, while India are just one behind on 15. The Netherlands, fresh from winning gold at Paris 2024, aren’t far off either with 14 points. Germany remain firmly in the mix with 13, setting the stage for a thrilling battle among the top five sides.

The women’s league is also shaping up for an exciting finish. The Netherlands, who have dominated the international stage in recent years, lead the way with 19 points. Belgium follow closely with 17, and China have quietly built a strong campaign, sitting just behind on 16. Spain and Argentina are tied at 14 points each, making every upcoming fixture potentially decisive. FIH Pro League 2025 points table: Men’s: Rank Country Played Wins Draws SO-Bonus Losses GF GA GD Points 1 England 8 4 2 2 2 24 15 9 16 2 Belgium 8 4 3 1 1 23 18 5 16 3 India 8 5 0 0 3 16 12 4 15 4 Netherlands 8 2 4 4 2 19 19 0 14 5 Germany 8 4 1 0 3 26 19 7 13 6 Australia 8 3 3 0 2 17 13 4 12 7 Spain 8 3 2 1 3 15 14 1 12 8 Argentina 8 3 0 0 5 11 17 -6 9 9 Ireland 8 0 1 0 7 11 35 -24 1

Women’s: Rank Country Played Wins Draws SO Bonus Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 8 6 1 0 1 32 12 20 19 2 Belgium 8 5 2 0 1 21 13 8 17 3 China 8 4 3 1 1 19 12 7 16 4 Spain 8 4 1 1 3 15 17 −2 14 5 Argentina 8 3 3 2 2 14 13 1 14 6 India 8 2 2 1 4 13 19 −6 9 7 Australia 8 2 1 1 5 15 16 −1 8 8 Germany 8 1 2 1 5 11 18 −7 6 9 England 8 1 1 1 6 11 31 −20 4

FIH Pro League 2025 European Leg: Full schedule of India Date Time (IST) Category Opponent Venue Country (Venue) Sat, 07 Jun 19:30 Men’s Netherlands Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen Netherlands Mon, 09 Jun 18:00 Men’s Netherlands Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen Netherlands Wed, 11 Jun 18:30 Men’s Argentina Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen Netherlands Thu, 12 Jun 18:30 Men’s Argentina Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen Netherlands Sat, 14 Jun 14:00 Men’s Australia Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp Belgium Sat, 14 Jun 15:30 Women’s Australia Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London England Sun, 15 Jun 14:00 Men’s Australia Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp Belgium Sun, 15 Jun 15:00 Women’s Australia Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London England Tue, 17 Jun 20:00 Women’s Argentina Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London England Wed, 18 Jun 20:00 Women’s Argentina Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London England Sat, 21 Jun 16:30 Women’s Belgium Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp Belgium Sat, 21 Jun 19:00 Men’s Belgium Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp Belgium Sun, 22 Jun 16:30 Women’s Germany Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp Belgium Sun, 22 Jun 19:00 Men’s Belgium Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp Belgium Sat, 28 Jun 17:30 Women’s Belgium Ernst Reuter Sportfeld, Berlin Germany Sun, 29 Jun 19:00 Women’s Netherlands Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp Belgium

FIH Pro League 2025 European Leg: India matches live streaming and telecast details When will the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025 begin? The European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025 will begin on Saturday, 7 June. When will the India men’s team start their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg? The India men’s team will start their FIH Pro League 2025 European leg with a match against the Netherlands on 7 June. When will the India women’s team start their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg?