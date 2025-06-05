French Open 2025 June 5 Matches: Sabalenka faces Swiatek in semifinal

Mixed Doubles Final: Townsend/King vs Errani/Vavassori

The day begins at 12:00 on Court Philippe-Chatrier with the Mixed Doubles final. American fourth seeds Taylor Townsend and Evan King face off against Italy’s third-seeded pairing of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. Both duos have had stellar runs to the final, showcasing chemistry and flair under pressure. The match-up pits American aggression against Italian finesse, promising an electric start to the day.

Women’s Singles Semifinals: Showdowns of Power and Passion

In the first Women’s Singles semifinal, top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces fifth seed Iga Świątek in a marquee battle of French Open 2025. Their recent rivalry has produced thrilling encounters, and with both players in ruthless form, this clash is expected to be a slugfest from the baseline.