World champion Gukesh headlines 15 Indians in Grand Swiss chess tournament

As many as 15 Indians, including world champion D Gukesh, R Praggnanandha, Vaishali R and Koneru Humpy, have qualified for the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss, to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 3-16.

Besides Gukesh and Praggnanandha, the other nine Indians taking part in FIDE Grand Swiss (Open) are: Arjun Erigaisi, Chithambaram Aravindh, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, Murali Karthikeyan, Abhimanyu Puranik and Aryan Chopra.

Vaishali and Humpy will be joined by Harika Dronavalli and Divya Deshmukh in the Women's Grand Swiss.

Vantika Agrawal has been named as a reserve player.

As one of the most significant events in the chess calendar, the FIDE Grand Swiss offers players a direct pathway to the Candidates Tournament, the game's world governing body said.

ALSO READ: Spain vs France: All eyes on Yamal and Doue in generational clash "The top two finishers in the Grand Swiss will secure spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament, while the top two players in the Women's Grand Swiss will qualify for the 2026 Women's Candidates Tournament," the FIDE said on Thursday. The Candidates Tournament determines the challenger for the World Chess Championship. In addition to its importance as a qualifier, the event will feature an increased prize fund. "The Open prize fund has been boosted from USD 460,000 to USD 625,000a 36% increasewhile the Women's prize fund sees an even larger jump, from USD 140,000 to USD 230,000, up 64%," the FIDE said.