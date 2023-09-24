MotoGP brings economic opportunities of Rs 1,000-crore in UP: Minister

The MotoGP race in Greater Noida has provided Uttar Pradesh with economic opportunities worth around Rs 1,000 crore besides employment generation on a large scale, the state's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Sunday.

While addressing a Business Conclave ahead of the main event of MotoGP's first-ever bike race in India at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) on Sunday, the minister for Export, NRI and Investment Promotion, said, With the successful organization of Global Investor Summit, International Trade Show and MotoGP, Uttar Pradesh is completing the hat-trick of international events in the year 2023.

"The telecast of this event is reaching 50 crore homes in 200 countries through satellite TV," Gupta said.

"More than one lakh tickets have been sold for the MotoGP event. This event has generated economic activities worth about Rs 1,000 crore as well as employment generation opportunities on a large scale," the minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Addressing the business delegates, Gupta said Uttar Pradesh has established itself as a hub of international events under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said the state has been established as a hub for international events in the field of industrial development, investment, export as well as sports, noting that the state has immense investment possibilities and the largest population of youth.

"Today's event is displaying the real picture of the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India. In the new Uttar Pradesh of new India, on one hand, there is a resolve to preserve the ancient cultural heritage, while on the other hand there is a commitment to host a global event like MotoGP," Gupta said.

He said today the law and order situation of the state has become exemplary and this is the reason why investors from all over the world are getting attracted towards Uttar Pradesh.

Along with this, he said, UP has emerged as a centre of global events as the development of infrastructure and connectivity facilities during the last six years has changed the entire environment.

"More than 275 national and international brands like BMW, Red Bull, Oakley, Amazon, DHL, Indian Oil are associated with MotoGP. This event is providing a global platform to Brand UP.

"This event will give new heights to sports tourism and the economy in Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, this event is presenting the picture of prosperous and progressive Uttar Pradesh on the global platform, the minister added.