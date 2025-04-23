Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arshad Nadeem opts out of Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic javelin event

Arshad Nadeem opts out of Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic javelin event

Despite Nadeem's absence, the Neeraj Chopra Classic will feature a glittering line-up of international talent as World Athletics has granted the event a 'Category A' statu

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has opted out of the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on May 24, choosing instead to stay on course with his preparations for the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea. Though he expressed appreciation for the invitation extended by Indian javelin icon Neeraj Chopra, Nadeem cited a scheduling conflict with his training and travel plans. The decision marks a professional choice driven by his commitment to continental success, while also reflecting the mutual respect between two of the sport’s most celebrated athletes from the subcontinent. 
 
 
Nadeem chooses preparation over participation
 
Arshad Nadeem revealed that his itinerary includes a departure for Korea on May 22, just two days before the NC Classic event. With the Asian Championships taking place from May 27 to 31 in Gumi, Nadeem noted that aligning his training schedule with this major competition remains his priority.
 
He conveyed that while he was thankful to Chopra for the invitation, his focus remains fixed on delivering a peak performance at the Asian stage. Nadeem said that he has been working diligently in training to be fully prepared for the upcoming event in South Korea.

Neeraj Chopra reaches out in sportsmanlike gesture
 
Neeraj Chopra, speaking during a virtual media briefing earlier in the week, shared that he had invited Nadeem to participate in the inaugural edition of the NC Classic. Chopra mentioned that Nadeem had responded by saying he would consult his coach before confirming.
 
The Indian javelin star, who took silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics with an 89.45m throw behind Nadeem’s record-breaking 92.97m, has often expressed admiration for his Pakistani rival, and this invitation further demonstrated the goodwill between the two elite athletes.
 
Elite global line-up set for Bengaluru event
 
Despite Nadeem’s absence, the Neeraj Chopra Classic will feature a glittering line-up of international talent. World Athletics has granted the event a ‘Category A’ status, underscoring its global relevance.
 
Among the confirmed participants are Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion; Germany’s Thomas Rohler, who won gold at the 2016 Olympics; Kenya’s Julius Yego, a 2016 Rio silver-medallist and 2015 world champion; and the USA’s Curtis Thompson, who currently holds the season-best mark of 87.76m.
 
The event is being organised jointly by Chopra and JSW Sports, in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics, and is expected to attract top Indian talent alongside the global stars.

Topics : Neeraj Chopra 2024 Olympics

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

