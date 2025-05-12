Milestone man: Test career ends, but Brand Virat Kohli stays not out

Virat Kohli in white overalls on the field, as he announced his retirement from Test cricket on the visual microblogging site Instagram on Monday morning. Brand experts, however, expect his legacy to carry him forward as a strong brand even after this announcement. Cricket fans will no longer seein white overalls on the field, as he announced his retirement from Test cricket on the visual microblogging site Instagram on Monday morning. Brand experts, however, expect his legacy to carry him forward as a strong brand even after this announcement. “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” the top-order batsman wrote in his Instagram post.

Kohli, who has captained the Indian team in 68 Test matches — the highest by any Indian player — is considered one of the most successful Test captains in India’s history, with 40 wins, 11 draws, and 17 defeats. He also led India to its first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, the most Australian non-Aussie cricketer ever: Greg Chappell India held the No. 1 position in the ICC Test Team Rankings for five consecutive years (2016–2021) under Kohli’s captaincy. Punit Khanna, business director at ITW Universe, a global sports, entertainment, and media consulting firm, said, “He is already a legacy brand, and his brand value is too enormous at this point — not just from an Indian perspective, but globally as well.”

He further said that Kohli ranks among the top global sportspersons, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Khanna explained that Kohli carries a brand value of over ₹1,800 crore commercially, and that this value will only rise as the cricketer now has more time to devote to his business ventures, partnerships, and investments. Kohli endorses between 15 and 18 brands, in addition to his own brands like One8, Wrogn, Nueva, and Stepathlon, as of 2025. He also holds ownership stakes in FC Goa, Bengaluru Yodhas, and UAE Royals. ALSO READ: Go well, King: Celebrities hail Virat Kohli as batter after Test retirement “Kohli still comes across as a new-age athlete today. But he has created a business. If you see his portfolio today, he’s surpassed anyone and everyone from the past, definitely,” he observed.

This comes after the cricketer regained his No. 1 spot as India’s most-valued celebrity, with a brand value of $227.9 million in 2023, according to a report released by Kroll in June 2024. As his personality and brand embody a unique mix of style, performance, and fitness with global appeal, Kohli has been India’s most valued celebrity in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023. It’s not just cricket — Kohli also dominates other prominent Indian celebrities in terms of brand value. Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Rediffusion, said that Brand Kohli will still hold sway despite his retirement from Test cricket.

“He has a very robust and impressive brand imprint. That equity will continue to thrive despite his cricketing achievements starting to wane. People love his spirit and style. That will not diminish,” he added. “I think he’s had a few glitches in his Test career, but his brand value continues to exist because he’s an indomitable spirit,” said N Chandramouli, chief executive officer of market research firm TRA Research. “He has faced many downs in life, but he’s always come back up. I think that’s what brands will still like him for.” Both Khanna and Chandramouli agreed that Kohli is in a different league compared to Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni.