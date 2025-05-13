IndianOil UTT, JioStar sign 3-year broadcast deal to boost Table Tennis

IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has inked a landmark three-year agreement with JioStar, one of India’s top sports broadcasters, in a strategic move to enhance the sport’s visibility and popularity nationwide. As the Official Broadcast and Streaming Partner, JioStar will deliver exclusive, live multilingual coverage of UTT matches on both television and digital platforms through 2027.

ALSO READ: PCB considering replacement draft if overseas players don't return for PSL Leveraging JioStar’s expansive network, Season 6 of IndianOil UTT will be broadcast to a broader audience via multiple channels. Viewers can catch the opening matches live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports Tamil, while the high-energy contests will also be available for streaming in English, Hindi, and Tamil on JioHotstar.

This collaboration goes beyond broadcasting—it’s a major step in shaping the future of table tennis in India. The league will spotlight emerging Indian talents such as Diya Chitale, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee, and Yashaswini Ghorpade, alongside global stars including Olympians Aruna Quadri, Alvaro Robles, Bernadette Szocs, and Adriana Diaz, as well as China’s Fan Siqi. The lineup also features Indian stalwarts like Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sreeja Akula, ensuring a captivating season of high-level competition.

Organized under the supervision of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, IndianOil UTT has quickly established itself as a premier international table tennis league. In 2024, the league attracted 20 million viewers across TV and OTT, marking a 1.3x growth from the previous year. The new multi-season partnership with JioStar is expected to accelerate this upward trajectory, driving further engagement and development of the sport in India.

Commenting on the partnership, UTT co-promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj stated:

Also Read

"Indian table tennis has taken great strides in recent years. IndianOil UTT’s mission has always been to create a top-tier platform for Indian talent. This new partnership with JioStar for the next three seasons will strengthen our reach, engage new fans, and lay the foundation for a stronger ecosystem for the next generation of players."

Ahead of the new season, IndianOil UTT and JioStar will begin pre-season coverage from May 12, giving fans an exclusive preview of team lineups and player profiles. With support from JioHotstar and Star Sports, the build-up to Season 6 aims to reach fans on a national scale, matching the league’s growing ambition.

Season 6 of IndianOil UTT will feature 48 elite players across eight franchises: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Dempo Goa Challengers TT, Jaipur Patriots, Kolkata ThunderBlades, PBG Pune Jaguars, and U Mumba TT. The reigning champions, Dempo Goa Challengers, led by Harmeet Desai, are aiming to secure a historic third consecutive title this year.