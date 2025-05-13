Novak Djokovic ends coaching spell with Andy Murray ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic has announced that he is parting ways with coach Andy Murray , just two weeks before the French Open. Murray's representatives confirmed the split in a statement on Tuesday, stating that the two tennis legends, both former world No. 1 players, will no longer be collaborating.

Murray expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Djokovic, acknowledging the past six months of hard work. "Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together, and thanks to his team for all their hard work," Murray said. He also wished Djokovic the best for the remainder of the season.

In response, Djokovic thanked Murray for his support, both on and off the court. "I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together," Djokovic wrote in a post on social media, thanking Murray for the fun and commitment during their partnership.

The partnership between Djokovic and Murray began ahead of the Australian Open, and it was initially considered an unlikely pairing. After Murray's retirement from competitive tennis last year, Djokovic reached out to him with an offer to coach. The duo worked closely, with Murray agreeing to stay on for an indefinite period, including helping Djokovic during the clay-court season.

Despite the collaboration, Djokovic has faced challenges this year. He has yet to secure a title in 2025, falling short in the finals of both the Miami and Madrid Masters. Djokovic is still one victory away from achieving his 100th career title. The decision to part ways with Murray comes as Djokovic heads into the French Open, where he will be looking to bounce back from a frustrating season so far.