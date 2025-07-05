Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live event time (IST), venue, streaming details

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live event time (IST), venue, streaming details

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event will begin at 7 PM IST and will be live-streamed for free on JioHotstar

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Indian athletics is set to mark a historic milestone on Saturday, July 5, with the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic taking centre stage at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. This one-day international javelin event is not just another competition—it is India’s first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, placing it among the top-tier global track and field events, just a notch below the prestigious Diamond League.
 
Spearheaded by Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra, the meet brings world-class javelin talent to Indian soil for the very first time. The event is expected to attract elite throwers chasing valuable ranking points and qualification marks for the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Tokyo this September. 
 
The NC Classic shares its Gold status with notable global meets like the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic, showcasing the growing stature of Indian athletics on the world stage. Much like how Mondo Duplantis hosts his Mondo Classic in Sweden, Neeraj now follows suit, creating a unique legacy-building platform in his home country.
 
Neeraj Chopra Classic event: Participants list 
Category Name Country Notable Achievements Personal Best (m)
International Thomas Röhler Germany 2016 Olympic Champion; considered one of the all-time greats 93.9
International Julius Yego Kenya 2015 World Champion; 2016 Olympic Silver Medallist; pioneer of African javelin 92.72
International Curtis Thompson USA 2023 Pan American Games Champion; consistent Diamond League performer 87.76
International Martin Konečný Czech Republic Finalist at 2022 European Championships; top Czech performer 80.59
International Luiz Mauricio Da Silva Brazil Multiple podiums at South American Championships across age groups 86.62
International Rumesh Pathirage Sri Lanka 2024 Asian Throwing Championships Gold Medallist; national record holder 85.45
International Cyprian Mrzygłod Poland 2019 European U23 Champion; personal best set in Kuortane in 2025 85.92
Indian Neeraj Chopra India Olympic Gold Medallist (2020), World Champion, Diamond League Winner 90.23
Indian Sachin Yadav India 2025 Asian Championships Silver Medallist; 2025 Federation Cup & National Games Gold Medallist 85.16
Indian Rohit Yadav India 2025 National Games Silver Medallist; comeback after 2023 surgery 83.4
Indian Sahil Silwal India 2024 National Inter-State Champion; Gold at 2024 Winckelmann Games 81.81
Indian Yashvir Singh India 2025 Asian Championships competitor; former U-20 Fed Cup record holder 82.57

Neeraj Chopra Classic event: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Neeraj Chopra Classic event take place? 
The Neeraj Chopra Classic event will take place on Saturday, July 5.
 
What is the venue for the Neeraj Chopra Classic event on July 5? 
The Neeraj Chopra Classic event is scheduled to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on July 5.
 
What time will the Neeraj Chopra Classic event begin? 
The Neeraj Chopra Classic event will begin at 7 PM IST on July 5.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Neeraj Chopra Classic event? 
Star Sports Network will live telecast the Neeraj Chopra Classic event in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra Classic event? 
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live-stream the Neeraj Chopra Classic event in India.

Topics :Neeraj Chopraathletics

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

