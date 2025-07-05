Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live event time (IST), venue, streaming details

|Category
|Name
|Country
|Notable Achievements
|Personal Best (m)
|International
|Thomas Röhler
|Germany
|2016 Olympic Champion; considered one of the all-time greats
|93.9
|International
|Julius Yego
|Kenya
|2015 World Champion; 2016 Olympic Silver Medallist; pioneer of African javelin
|92.72
|International
|Curtis Thompson
|USA
|2023 Pan American Games Champion; consistent Diamond League performer
|87.76
|International
|Martin Konečný
|Czech Republic
|Finalist at 2022 European Championships; top Czech performer
|80.59
|International
|Luiz Mauricio Da Silva
|Brazil
|Multiple podiums at South American Championships across age groups
|86.62
|International
|Rumesh Pathirage
|Sri Lanka
|2024 Asian Throwing Championships Gold Medallist; national record holder
|85.45
|International
|Cyprian Mrzygłod
|Poland
|2019 European U23 Champion; personal best set in Kuortane in 2025
|85.92
|Indian
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|Olympic Gold Medallist (2020), World Champion, Diamond League Winner
|90.23
|Indian
|Sachin Yadav
|India
|2025 Asian Championships Silver Medallist; 2025 Federation Cup & National Games Gold Medallist
|85.16
|Indian
|Rohit Yadav
|India
|2025 National Games Silver Medallist; comeback after 2023 surgery
|83.4
|Indian
|Sahil Silwal
|India
|2024 National Inter-State Champion; Gold at 2024 Winckelmann Games
|81.81
|Indian
|Yashvir Singh
|India
|2025 Asian Championships competitor; former U-20 Fed Cup record holder
|82.57
Neeraj Chopra Classic event: Live streaming and telecast details
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app