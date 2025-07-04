What is NC Classic javelin throw event, and what is its significance?

India will witness a defining moment in its athletics journey on Saturday, 5 July 2025, as Bengaluru hosts the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic (NC Classic) — the country's first-ever international competition dedicated exclusively to the javelin throw.
This one-day event is named after India’s Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, whose global achievements have transformed public perception of field events in India. The NC Classic is a forward-looking initiative aimed at developing the sport further by providing a high-performance platform for elite and emerging talent alike.
What makes the NC Classic special?
Unlike multi-event track and field meets, the NC Classic is focused solely on the javelin throw — a discipline long overshadowed in India by cricket and track events. This event is a first-of-its-kind attempt to elevate a single field event to a standalone spectacle.
The NC Classic promises fans an up-close experience of world-class javelin action while offering young Indian athletes the rare chance to compete alongside and learn from global stars. The intent is not only to host a world-class competition but also to inspire future generations by showing them what’s possible when talent meets opportunity.
The Neeraj Chopra Classic has been granted ‘A’ category status by World Athletics, placing it among the highest-tier competitions globally, such as the Continental Tour Gold events. This makes the NC Classic a crucial stop on the global athletics calendar.
The designation allows participating athletes to earn significant world ranking points, which are vital for qualification to premier international tournaments. For India, this recognition puts the country on the map as a serious venue for field events, capable of drawing top international talent and setting new organisational benchmarks.
Crucial qualifier for World Athletics Championships 2025
The 2025 NC Classic serves as an official qualifying meet for the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Tokyo from 13 to 21 September.
For several athletes, the meet in Bengaluru will represent one of the final opportunities to secure a place in the biggest event of the season. While Neeraj Chopra has already secured qualification, most of the international and domestic participants will be looking to meet the entry standards and boost their rankings.
Neeraj Chopra Classic event: Participants list
|Category
|Name
|Country
|Notable Achievements
|Personal Best (m)
|International
|Thomas Röhler
|Germany
|2016 Olympic Champion; considered one of the all-time greats
|93.9
|International
|Julius Yego
|Kenya
|2015 World Champion; 2016 Olympic Silver Medallist; pioneer of African javelin
|92.72
|International
|Curtis Thompson
|USA
|2023 Pan American Games Champion; consistent Diamond League performer
|87.76
|International
|Martin Konečný
|Czech Republic
|Finalist at 2022 European Championships; top Czech performer
|80.59
|International
|Luiz Mauricio Da Silva
|Brazil
|Multiple podiums at South American Championships across age groups
|86.62
|International
|Rumesh Pathirage
|Sri Lanka
|2024 Asian Throwing Championships Gold Medallist; national record holder
|85.45
|International
|Cyprian Mrzygłod
|Poland
|2019 European U23 Champion; personal best set in Kuortane in 2025
|85.92
|Indian
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|Olympic Gold Medallist (2020), World Champion, Diamond League Winner
|90.23
|Indian
|Sachin Yadav
|India
|2025 Asian Championships Silver Medallist; 2025 Federation Cup & National Games Gold Medallist
|85.16
|Indian
|Rohit Yadav
|India
|2025 National Games Silver Medallist; comeback after 2023 surgery
|83.4
|Indian
|Sahil Silwal
|India
|2024 National Inter-State Champion; Gold at 2024 Winckelmann Games
|81.81
|Indian
|Yashvir Singh
|India
|2025 Asian Championships competitor; former U-20 Fed Cup record holder
|82.57
Neeraj Chopra Classic event: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the Neeraj Chopra Classic event take place?
The Neeraj Chopra Classic event will take place on Saturday, 5 July.
What is the venue for the Neeraj Chopra Classic event on 5 July?
The Neeraj Chopra Classic event is scheduled to take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
What time will the Neeraj Chopra Classic event begin?
The Neeraj Chopra Classic event will begin at 7 p.m. IST on 5 July.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Neeraj Chopra Classic event?
Star Sports Network will telecast the Neeraj Chopra Classic event live in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra Classic event?
JioHotstar, through its app and website, will live stream the Neeraj Chopra Classic event in India.