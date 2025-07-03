Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz gets past 733rd-ranked Tarvet in straight sets

Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz gets past 733rd-ranked Tarvet in straight sets

Alcaraz took his overall winning streak to 20 matches. After a slew of seeded players went out in the first round, he joined women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in advancing in straight sets on Wednesday.

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz. Photo: @Wimbledon
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For one game at least, it looked like Carlos Alcaraz could be in for another surprisingly tough encounter on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

But after saving three break points in his opening service game against 733rd-ranked Ollie Tarvet, things got a bit more comfortable for the defending champion, who saw out a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 second-round win over the unheralded collegiate player from Britain.

While he had to face another eight break points along the way saving all but two it was a considerably smoother win than his 4 hour, five-set victory over Fabio Fognini in the opening round. 

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025: Top seed Sabalenka dodges another major upset of the year

Still, Alcaraz couldn't help but be impressed with the University of San Diego student playing in his first Grand Slam tournament.

I just love his game to be honest, Alcaraz said. I knew at the beginning that I had to be really focused and try to play my best tennis.

Alcaraz took his overall winning streak to 20 matches.

After a slew of seeded players went out in the first round, he joined women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in advancing in straight sets on Wednesday. 

He will next face either 25th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round, as the Spaniard bids for a third straight Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz has already established himself as a massive fan favorite at the All England Club, but this was the first time he faced a British player at the grass-court Grand Slam meaning crowd support was pretty evenly split.

I know it's not personal, Alcaraz said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian delegation engages IOC in discussions to host future Olympic Games

Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic credits doctor's pills for stomach relief in win

Juventus coach Igor Tudor laments tough Florida heat after Real loss

Wimbledon 2025: Petra Kvitova crashes out, to retire after US Open in Sept

Kishore Jena pulls out of NC Classic due to injury, Yashvir to replace him

Topics :WimbledonTennis News

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story