Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / New Delhi to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in January next year

New Delhi to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in January next year

During the announcement ceremony, an exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest of India was played, in which the former emerged 26-24 winners.

kho kho
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will be held at the Thyagraj Stadium here from January 13 to 19 next year, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The event promises to showcase India's indigenous sport on the global stage.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the announcement ceremony, an exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest of India was played, in which the former emerged 26-24 winners.

The World Cup's official logo and tagline #TheWorldGoesKho was also unveiled during the function.

The tournament will feature an impressive line-up of 24 nations, with both men's and women's teams competing for supremacy.

The meet includes 16 teams in each division, setting the stage for an intense battle.

More From This Section

Hockey India League 2024: Full list of sold players after auction

Hockey India League 2024: Full list of unsold players after auction

Hockey India League: Costliest buys Harmanpreet, Udita raring to play

Women's HIL auction 2024: Indian players request reduction of base price

Hockey India League 2024 auction: Top five most expensive overseas players

"Kho Kho is a sport of our country's mud. So, we are very proud to bring this sport to the mat. A big thank you to the federation which has worked hard to ensure that Kho Kho becomes an international sport," Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal said.

"We first brought the sport to its fans through the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and now, it is time to take things to the next step with the first Kho Kho World Cup," he added.

Also present on the occasion was Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

"Kho Kho has been a part of our country's history from the time of the Mahabharata. The government of India has been promoting many indigenous games, and hosting the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup in 2025 is a step in that direction," she said.

"A big congratulations to the KKFI for their endeavours in different fields, especially sports science, as this takes the game to another level.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

PKL 2024: Telugu Titans full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Messi equals Ronaldo's record, check full list of most int'l hattricks

Women's T20 WC 2024: Why did Indian women's cricket team fail in UAE?

UEFA Nations League Highlights: France beat Belgium, Germany win at home

Topics :sports

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story