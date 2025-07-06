Novak Djokovic reaches milestone with 100th career win at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic reached yet another career milestone at Wimbledon, becoming only the third player in the tournament’s storied history to notch 100 match wins. With a commanding 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory over fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round on Saturday, Djokovic joined tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer in the exclusive 100-win club.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion took charge midway through the opening set and never looked back, stringing together nine consecutive games from 3-3 to dominate the match on Centre Court.

"Any record or piece of history I achieve at this tournament, which I love so much, feels like a blessing," Djokovic shared during his post-match interview.

ALSO READ: Sports visa controversy: Why can't India deny a visa to Pakistani athletes? Now 38 and competing in his 20th Wimbledon, Djokovic is set to take on 11th seed Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals. A potential semifinal showdown with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner also looms, while Djokovic hopes to bounce back from back-to-back final defeats at Wimbledon, including last year’s loss to Carlos Alcaraz. Throughout the match, Djokovic displayed sharp form, committing just eight unforced errors in the first two sets and hitting 60 winners overall, including 16 aces. Although he held a 5-1 lead in the final set, Kecmanovic made him work hard to close out the match.

"Aside from the final few games, I really enjoyed being out there," Djokovic said. "It got a little tricky toward the end." A standout moment came late in the first set when Djokovic produced a brilliant diving backhand volley on the fourth deuce to earn a key break point. As the shot landed perfectly down the line, Kecmanovic could only watch in disbelief. Djokovic, still on the ground, soaked in the crowd's applause with a smile. “At my age, I don’t take anything for granted,” he added. “I’m still out here pushing myself, sliding, diving, and giving everything to stay competitive with the younger generation.”