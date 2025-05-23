Neeraj wins silver at Memorial Janusza with 84.14m throw, Weber wins gold

Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra continued his 2025 season with a second-place finish at the Janusz Kusoci?"ski Memorial in Poland on Friday. Competing in overcast conditions at the Silesian Stadium, the star javelin thrower wasn’t at his absolute best but still managed to climb the podium. Chopra, 27, found himself in third position until the final round but saved his best for last, hurling the javelin to a distance of 84.14 metres in his sixth and final attempt to secure the runner-up spot. His earlier successful throws measured 81.28m and 81.80m, while the remaining three were ruled fouls. Despite falling short of his top form, Chopra showed his competitive spirit by making a strong finish in a high-quality field.

Weber dominates once again

Germany’s Julian Weber, who had edged past Chopra at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month, once again emerged triumphant. His winning throw of 86.12m came in the second round and remained untouched throughout the event. The victory marked Weber’s second consecutive win over Chopra in a tight early-season rivalry that continues to build interest ahead of the upcoming World Championships and Olympics.

Peters maintains third spot

Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, secured the third position with a best effort of 83.24m. The result mirrored his finish at the Doha Diamond League, where he was again third behind Weber and Chopra, indicating a consistent start to his season.

Below-par outing for Chopra

This meet marked the first time since the 2024 Federation Cup that Chopra failed to breach the 85m mark—a reminder that even the best have off days. However, with a personal best of 90.23m recorded recently in Doha, Chopra remains one of the top contenders heading into the season’s key fixtures.