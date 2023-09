Roger Federer in attendance during Neeraj Chopra's event in Diamond League

When Neeraj Chopra was in action during the Zurich leg of Diamond League 2023, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer was also at the Letzigrund Stadium. Federer, his wife Mirka, and one of their daughters were among the 25,000 crowds watching the one-day spectacle of Diamond League in Zurich.

United States' Noah Lyles, who won the 200-metre race (19.80 seconds), showed his appreciation for the tennis legend’s presence in the stadium.

Replying to one of the posts on X, formerly Twitter, Lyles commented, "The beat in the world watching the best in the world."



After retiring from Tennis, Federer has been seen in various events. A few months back Federer was performing with the popular band Coldplay.





