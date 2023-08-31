Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra live match time, streaming today

Neeraj Chopra, who kept the entire nation awake at midnight on Sunday, August 28, 2023, and then delighted them by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in the World Athletics Championships, will be in action once again, only five days after the historic feat. He will play in the Wanda Diamond League 2023 Zurich leg. Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Zurich Diamond League 2023 will begin at 12:12 AM IST on September 1.

Along with Neeraj, the bronze medalist from World Athletics Championship Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and fourth place finisher Julian Weber of Germany would also be in action at this season’s Diamond League’s fourth Jevelin Throw competition after Doha, Lausanne and Monaco.

What is Neeraj Chopra’s standing in the Diamond League?

Neeraj, who has participated in only two of the three Javelin events, stands in the third position behind Vadlejch and Webber who have 21 and 19 points on the board from three events each. India’s Neeraj finished at the top in both his events and is in the third position with 16 points to his name. Only Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, silver medallist in Budapest, will not be there in Zurich.

Why is the Zurich Diamond League important?

The Zurich leg is the last one in the Diamond League series where the men's javelin throw event is on the roster before the season finale in Eugene, USA on September 16-17 where the Diamond League champion will be crowned. Only the top six in the points table will compete in Eugene. Chopra won the title in the 2022 finale held in Zurich.

Diamond League standings



Diamond League rankings Country Athlete Points CZE VADLEJCH Jakub 21 (Q) GER WEBER Julian 19 (Q) IND CHOPRA Neeraj 16 (Q) GRN PETERS Anderson 15 (Q) TTO WALCOTT Keshorn 11 FIN HELANDER Oliver 5 USA THOMPSON Curtis 5 MDA MARDARE Andrian 4 UKR FELFNER Artur 3 FRA VAHAI SOSAIA Felise 3 JPN DEAN Roderick Genki 2 BEL HERMAN Timothy 2 LAT GAILUMS Patriks 1

Zurich Diamond League 2023 startlist today

Rank Country Athlete Diamond League rankings Qualification points Season Best (metres) Personal best

(metres) 1 IND CHOPRA Neeraj 3 16 88.77 89.94 2 CZE VADLEJCH Jakub 1 21 89.51 90.88 3 GRN PETERS Anderson 4 15 85.88 93.07 4 GER WEBER Julian 2 19 88.72 89.54 5 FIN HELANDER Oliver 6 5 87.32 89.83 6 LTU MATUSEVICIUS Edis 84.22 89.17 7 POL WEGNER Dawid 82.21 82.21 8 MDA MARDARE Andrian 8 4 83.04 86.66 9 BEL HERMAN Timothy 12 2 87.35 87.35 10 JPN DEAN Roderick Genki 11 2 83.15 84.28

Can Neeraj Chopra reach the 90-meter mark?

Among the top four rank holders in the Diamond League, which includes Grenda’s Anderson Pteres alongside Neeraj, Weber and Vadlejch, the Indian is the only one with no throws in the sub-90-metre zone. Neeraj’s personal best throw is 89.94 metres while his season's best was achieved at the World Athletics Championships 2023 where he threw 88.77 meters.

Neeraj Chopra best throws so far Rank Throw Competition Date 1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 2 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22 3 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 26-Aug-22 4 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q 25-Aug-23 5 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23 6 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 7 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q 21-Jul-22 8 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F 27-Aug-23 9 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F 23-Jul-22 10 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India) 5-Mar-21 11 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia) 27-Aug-18 12 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 13 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa) 28-Jan-20 14 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala, India) 17-Mar-21 15 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F 27-Aug-23 16 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland) 30-Jun-23 17 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21 18 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 19 87.43m Doha Diamond League (Qatar) 4-May-18 20 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21 21 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 22 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22 23 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 24 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 (Finland) 26-Jun-21 25 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 (Finland) 18-Jun-22 26 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 27 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifying (Japan) 4-Aug-21 28 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23 29 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz, Poland) 23-Jul-16 30 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast, Australia) 14-Apr-18

Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw world record

When Neeraj won World Athletics Championships title, the Indian superstar also became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships titles after world record holder Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.





Neeraj Chopra's records at major competitions Event Edition Distance Result Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 87.58m Gold medal Asian Games Jakarta 2018 88.06m Gold medal Diamond League Stockholm 2022 89.94m Second place Commonwealth Games Gold Coast 2018 86.47m Gold medal World Championships Oregon 2022 88.39m Second place - Q Asian Championships Bhubaneshwar 2017 85.23m Gold medal World U20 Championships Bydgoszcz 2016 86.48m Gold medal Asian Junior Championships Ho Chi-Minh 2016 77.60m Silver medal South Asian Games Guwahati 2016 82.23m Gold medal Zelezny clinched the Olympics gold in 1992, 1996 and 2000 while winning the World Championships title in 1993, 1995 and 2001. Thorkildsen won the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics and the 2009 World Championships.

Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg: Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw timings, live streaming and telecast in India

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action during the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg in the men’s Javelin throw event?

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action on August 31 at midnight in the men’s Javelin throw event at Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg.

When does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event start at the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg?

The men’s Javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg will begin at 00:12 am IST on September 01, 2023, which will be midnight in India. India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

Which TV channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event at the Diamond League’s Zurich leg in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event will be available on Jio Cinema.