Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra live match time, streaming today

Neeraj Chopra, who kept the entire nation awake at midnight on Sunday, August 28, 2023, and then delighted them by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in the World Athletics Championships, will be in action once again, only five days after the historic feat. He will play in the Wanda Diamond League 2023 Zurich leg. Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Zurich Diamond League 2023 will begin at 12:12 AM IST on September 1.
Along with Neeraj, the bronze medalist from World Athletics Championship Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic and fourth place finisher Julian Weber of Germany would also be in action at this season’s Diamond League’s fourth Jevelin Throw competition after Doha, Lausanne and Monaco.
What is Neeraj Chopra’s standing in the Diamond League?
Neeraj, who has participated in only two of the three Javelin events, stands in the third position behind Vadlejch and Webber who have 21 and 19 points on the board from three events each. India’s Neeraj finished at the top in both his events and is in the third position with 16 points to his name. Only Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, silver medallist in Budapest, will not be there in Zurich.
Why is the Zurich Diamond League important?
The Zurich leg is the last one in the Diamond League series where the men's javelin throw event is on the roster before the season finale in Eugene, USA on September 16-17 where the Diamond League champion will be crowned. Only the top six in the points table will compete in Eugene. Chopra won the title in the 2022 finale held in Zurich.
Diamond League standings
|Diamond League rankings
|Country
|Athlete
|Points
|CZE
|VADLEJCH Jakub
|21 (Q)
|GER
|WEBER Julian
|19 (Q)
|IND
|CHOPRA Neeraj
|16 (Q)
|GRN
|PETERS Anderson
|15 (Q)
|TTO
|WALCOTT Keshorn
|11
|FIN
|HELANDER Oliver
|5
|USA
|THOMPSON Curtis
|5
|MDA
|MARDARE Andrian
|4
|UKR
|FELFNER Artur
|3
|FRA
|VAHAI SOSAIA Felise
|3
|JPN
|DEAN Roderick Genki
|2
|BEL
|HERMAN Timothy
|2
|LAT
|GAILUMS Patriks
|1
Zurich Diamond League 2023 startlist today
|Rank
|Country
|Athlete
|Diamond League rankings
|Qualification points
|Season Best (metres)
|
Personal best
(metres)
|1
|IND
|CHOPRA Neeraj
|3
|16
|88.77
|89.94
|2
|CZE
|VADLEJCH Jakub
|1
|21
|89.51
|90.88
|3
|GRN
|PETERS Anderson
|4
|15
|85.88
|93.07
|4
|GER
|WEBER Julian
|2
|19
|88.72
|89.54
|5
|FIN
|HELANDER Oliver
|6
|5
|87.32
|89.83
|6
|LTU
|MATUSEVICIUS Edis
|84.22
|89.17
|7
|POL
|WEGNER Dawid
|82.21
|82.21
|8
|MDA
|MARDARE Andrian
|8
|4
|83.04
|86.66
|9
|BEL
|HERMAN Timothy
|12
|2
|87.35
|87.35
|10
|JPN
|DEAN Roderick Genki
|11
|2
|83.15
|84.28
Can Neeraj Chopra reach the 90-meter mark?
Among the top four rank holders in the Diamond League, which includes Grenda’s Anderson Pteres alongside Neeraj, Weber and Vadlejch, the Indian is the only one with no throws in the sub-90-metre zone. Neeraj’s personal best throw is 89.94 metres while his season's best was achieved at the World Athletics Championships 2023 where he threw 88.77 meters.
|Neeraj Chopra best throws so far
|Rank
|Throw
|Competition
|Date
|1
|89.94m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|30-Jun-22
|2
|89.30m
|Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland)
|14-Jun-22
|3
|89.08m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2022
|26-Aug-22
|4
|88.77m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q
|25-Aug-23
|5
|88.67m
|Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar)
|5-May-23
|6
|88.44m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|8-Sep-22
|7
|88.39m
|World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q
|21-Jul-22
|8
|88.17m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
|27-Aug-23
|9
|88.13m
|World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F
|23-Jul-22
|10
|88.07m
|Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India)
|5-Mar-21
|11
|88.06m
|Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia)
|27-Aug-18
|12
|88.00m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|8-Sep-22
|13
|87.86m
|ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa)
|28-Jan-20
|14
|87.80m
|Federation Cup (Patiala, India)
|17-Mar-21
|15
|87.73m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
|27-Aug-23
|16
|87.66m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland)
|30-Jun-23
|17
|87.58m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan)
|7-Aug-21
|18
|87.46m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|30-Jun-22
|19
|87.43m
|Doha Diamond League (Qatar)
|4-May-18
|20
|87.03m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan)
|7-Aug-21
|21
|87.00m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|8-Sep-22
|22
|86.92m
|Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland)
|14-Jun-22
|23
|86.84m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|30-Jun-22
|24
|86.79m
|Kuortane Games 2021 (Finland)
|26-Jun-21
|25
|86.69m
|Kuortane Games 2022 (Finland)
|18-Jun-22
|26
|86.67m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|30-Jun-22
|27
|86.65m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifying (Japan)
|4-Aug-21
|28
|86.52m
|Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar)
|5-May-23
|29
|86.48m
|World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz, Poland)
|23-Jul-16
|30
|86.47m
|Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast, Australia)
|14-Apr-18
Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw world record
When Neeraj won World Athletics Championships title, the Indian superstar also became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships titles after world record holder Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.
Zelezny clinched the Olympics gold in 1992, 1996 and 2000 while winning the World Championships title in 1993, 1995 and 2001. Thorkildsen won the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics and the 2009 World Championships.
|Neeraj Chopra's records at major competitions
|Event
|Edition
|Distance
|Result
|Olympic Games
|Tokyo 2020
|87.58m
|Gold medal
|Asian Games
|Jakarta 2018
|88.06m
|Gold medal
|Diamond League
|Stockholm 2022
|89.94m
|Second place
|Commonwealth Games
|Gold Coast 2018
|86.47m
|Gold medal
|World Championships
|Oregon 2022
|88.39m
|Second place - Q
|Asian Championships
|Bhubaneshwar 2017
|85.23m
|Gold medal
|World U20 Championships
|Bydgoszcz 2016
|86.48m
|Gold medal
|Asian Junior Championships
|Ho Chi-Minh 2016
|77.60m
|Silver medal
|South Asian Games
|Guwahati 2016
|82.23m
|Gold medal
Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg: Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw timings, live streaming and telecast in India
When will Neeraj Chopra be in action during the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg in the men’s Javelin throw event?
India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action on August 31 at midnight in the men’s Javelin throw event at Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg.
When does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event start at the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg?
The men’s Javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2023 Zurich Leg will begin at 00:12 am IST on September 01, 2023, which will be midnight in India. India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.
Which TV channels will live telecast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event in India?
Sports18 will live broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event at the Diamond League’s Zurich leg in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event in India?
The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s men’s Javelin throw event will be available on Jio Cinema.