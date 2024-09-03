Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sheetal, Rakesh secure bronze in mixed compound para-archery in Paris

Sheetal, Rakesh secure bronze in mixed compound para-archery in Paris

It is only the second time that India has won a medal in Paralympics in archery. Harvinder Singh bagged a bronze at the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar
Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar (Pic: Twitter)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar staged a remarkable comeback after the heartbreak in the semifinals to claim the bronze medal with a close 156-155 win over Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina in the mixed team compound archery competition at the Paralympics here on Monday.

It is only the second time that India has won a medal in Paralympics in archery. Harvinder Singh bagged a bronze at the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India won after the 17-year-old Sheetal's shot was upgraded following a revision.

With just four arrows left, the Indians were trailing by a point with Sarti displaying awesome form even as her partner Bonacina struggled a bit. But the Indian pair held on to emerge winners in the end.

It was a great comeback by the Indians after they went down in shoot-off following a dramatic semifinal clash against Iran's Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paralympics 2024: Nitesh and Antil add golden touch to India's medal rush

Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil to Nitesh, India medal winners on September 2

Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

Paralympics 2024: Para-shooters Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat eliminated

Paralympics fans learn necessary step to support visually-impaired athletes

Topics :Paralympics

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story