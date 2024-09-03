US Open 2024: Men's doubles champions from last three editions eliminated

Three-time defending US Open men's doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were eliminated in the third round by the 13th-seeded American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6(3) 6-3.

Ram, who is from the US, and Salisbury, who is from Britain, had won 20 consecutive matches together at Flushing Meadows. They were seeded third this year.

A year ago, they became the first men to win three US Open doubles titles in a row since Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14.

In the quarterfinals, Lammons and Withrow will face the 11th-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.