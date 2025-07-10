Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sinner beats Shelton to reach Wimbledon semis despite elbow injury

Sinner beats Shelton to reach Wimbledon semis despite elbow injury

The No. 1-ranked Sinner wore a white sleeve on his right arm with strips of tape visible underneath one above the elbow.

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Jannik Sinner sure didn't play like someone dealing with an injured right elbow Wednesday, using terrific serving and his usual booming forehand to dismiss 10th-seeded Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 and earn a second appearance in the Wimbledon semifinals.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner wore a white sleeve on his right arm with strips of tape visible underneath one above the elbow, one below it two days after he was hurt when he slipped and fell in the opening game of his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Sinner said he felt pain when he hit serves or forehands in that contest, and he dropped the first two sets before moving into the quarterfinals when Dimitrov quit in the third set because he tore a chest muscle.

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam champion and the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open last month, had an MRI exam on Tuesday and initially canceled a practice session that day but did hit some balls in a light session at an indoor court later.

Against Shelton at No. 1 Court, Sinner came out as though not a thing were wrong, grabbing 27 of his 29 service points in the first set while accumulating a total of 15 winners to just one unforced error.

Still, Shelton stayed right with him until 2-all in the tiebreaker. That's when Sinner surged in front, helped by a double-fault and four consecutive forehand errors by Shelton.

Sinner faced a pair of break points at the start of the second set but saved both and never was threatened again. He broke the big-serving Shelton once in that set and again in the match's last game.

In his second Wimbledon semifinal, Sinner will meet either 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic or No. 22 seed Flavio Cobolli. The other time Sinner made it this far at the All England Club, in 2023, he was eliminated by Djokovic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

