Wimbledon 2025: Players fined for swearing, racket abuse, misconduct

Tennis players at Wimbledon have been racking up fines for swearing too loudly, unsportsmanlike conduct and abuse of rackets or equipment.
An updated list of fines released Wednesday by the All England Club showed that 2024 men's doubles champion Henry Patten received the biggest fine $12,500 in the category of verbal abuse.
The British player and doubles partner Harri Heliovaara won their their first Grand Slam title a year ago at Wimbledon.
Patten was fined on June 29 for what multiple British media outlets described as alleged verbal abuse of a staff member at an off-site practice ground. Patten told local media that he has filed an appeal that will be handled after the tournament.
Patten and Heliovaara were eliminated in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Amanda Anisimova, who plays top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday, picked up a $4,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during her fourth-round victory over Linda Noskova.
French doubles player Theo Arribage was fined $7,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round loss on Saturday, and next highest was compatriot Adrian Mannarino's $6,000 fine, also for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round win last week.
Is all, seven men have been fined so far. Their total is $36,000. The total for the eight women who have been fined so far is $29,500.
The highest single fine on the women's side is $5,000 imposed on Elena Pridankina for unsportsmanlike conduct during the singles qualifying tournament in late June.
Chloe Paquet, Hailey Baptiste and men's players Alex Bolt and Zizou Bergs were all handed fines for audible obscenity.
Colton Smith of the United States was fined $2,000 for abuse of rackets or equipment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app