Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal schedule, live time, streaming

Wimbledon 2025 semifinal today: Fritz vs Alcaraz match starts at 6 PM IST. Sinner vs Djokovic's second semifinal will begin after the conclusion of 1st semifinal

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At Wimbledon 2025 today, second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face fifth seed Taylor Fritz in the first men’s singles semifinal at Centre Court. The opening clash will be followed by the second semifinal, where World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on sixth seed Novak Djokovic at the same venue.
 
Wimbledon 2025 men's singles: Fritz vs Alcaraz in first semifinal
 
Alcaraz was pushed to five sets by Fabio Fognini and endured a tough four-set battle with Andrey Rublev. Fritz, meanwhile, came within two points of defeat against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his first-round match and was also taken to five sets by Gabriel Diallo. 
 
 
Both players faced serious early challenges—and appear to have grown stronger as a result.

In his quarterfinal, Fritz dominated with his serve against Karen Khachanov, looking nearly unplayable for long stretches of the match.
 
Fritz vs Alcaraz head-to-head
 
Alcaraz holds a 2-0 head-to-head record over Fritz, with their only full-fledged ATP Tour meeting coming in Miami in 2023, where the Spaniard won convincingly 6-4, 6-2.
 
He enters as the clear favourite once again—Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion, while Fritz is making his debut in a Wimbledon semifinal. Even so, a few factors could complicate the contest.
 
Wimbledon 2025 men's singles: Sinner vs Djokovic in second semifinal
 
Novak Djokovic had just begun to reflect on the significance of reaching yet another Wimbledon semifinal when the Centre Court crowd erupted in cheers and applause. "It means the world to me," he was saying, "that I’m still able, at 38, to play in the final stages of Wimbledon."
 
With a smile, he responded to the crowd: "Thank you for cheering for my age. I really appreciate it. That’s beautiful. Makes me feel very young." He added that playing against younger opponents also helps him feel youthful. 
 
By now, Djokovic is no stranger to moments like these. As the last active member of men’s tennis’s golden generation, he continues to defy time. After defeating 23-year-old Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals to reach his 52nd Grand Slam semifinal—while chasing a record-extending 25th major singles title—Djokovic now prepares to face another 23-year-old, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, for a spot in the final.
 
Sinner vs Djokovic head-to-head
 
In their nine previous meetings, Sinner holds the edge with five wins compared to Djokovic’s four.
 
However, Djokovic has lost his last four matches against Sinner, including their semifinal clash at this year’s French Open.

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinals live streaming and telecast details

 
When will Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal matches take place?
 
The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will begin its men's singles semi-final match-ups on Friday, 11 July.
 
What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches?
 
All matches of Wimbledon 2025 semi-final ties will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England. The Centre Court will host the semi-final clashes.
 
When Fritz vs Alcaraz live match begins in Wimbledon 2025's 1st semifinal?
 
Taylor Fritz vs  Carlos Alcaraz match in Wimbledon 2025 semifinal tie will begin after 6 PM IST today. 
 
When Sinner vs Djokovic live match begins in Wimbledon 2025's 2nd semifinal?
 
Jannik Sinner vs  Novak Djokovic match in Wimbledon 2025 2nd semifinal tie will begin after the conclusion of Fritz vs Alcaraz first semifinal. 
  
Where to watch live telecast of Wimbledon 2025 semifinal in India?
 
The live telecast of all Wimbledon 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Wimbledon 2025 in India?
 
JioHotstar will live stream all the Wimbledon 2025 matches in India through their apps and websites.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

