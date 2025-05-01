India's Kishore Jena joins line-up for Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic, set to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The high-profile athletics meet will be headlined by Olympic gold medallist and reigning world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, who continues to lead India's charge on the global stage.

Jena, who made headlines with his personal best throw of 87.54 metres en route to winning silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be part of a strong Indian contingent that also includes Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli nears unprecedented milestone against CSK at home Jena, who made headlines with his personal best throw of 87.54 metres en route to winning silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be part of a strong Indian contingent that also includes Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal.

The event is expected to attract some of the biggest names in international javelin throwing. Among the global competitors are two-time world champion Anderson Peters, Olympic gold medallist Thomas Röhler, Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego, current world leader Curtis Thompson, Japan’s Genki Dean, Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage.

Also Read

Originally planned to be hosted in Panchkula, the event had to be relocated to Bengaluru due to technical issues with the stadium's floodlighting system.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic is classified as a gold-level athletics meet, offering Indian athletes a crucial opportunity to earn qualification points for the upcoming World Championships. With a mix of elite Indian talent and world-class international names, the event promises to be a thrilling showcase of javelin excellence.