Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India's Kishore Jena joins line-up for Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

India's Kishore Jena joins line-up for Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

The high-profile athletics meet will be headlined by Olympic gold medallist and reigning world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, who continues to lead India's charge on the global stage.

Neeraj chopra, Kishore Jena
Kishore Jena & Neeraj chopra ( From left to right) Photo: PTI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic, set to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24, the organisers announced on Thursday.
 
The high-profile athletics meet will be headlined by Olympic gold medallist and reigning world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, who continues to lead India's charge on the global stage. 
  Jena, who made headlines with his personal best throw of 87.54 metres en route to winning silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be part of a strong Indian contingent that also includes Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal. 
 
The event is expected to attract some of the biggest names in international javelin throwing. Among the global competitors are two-time world champion Anderson Peters, Olympic gold medallist Thomas Röhler, Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego, current world leader Curtis Thompson, Japan’s Genki Dean, Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage.

Also Read

Yogeshwar defends Neeraj in controversy over invitation to Arshad Nadeem

'Invite sent before Pahalgam attack': Neeraj Chopra on Arshad Nadeem row

Getting hate & abuse for inviting Pak's Nadeem to NC Classic: Neeraj Chopra

Full international roster for Neeraj's NC Classic javelin event revealed

Arshad Nadeem opts out of Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic javelin event

 
Originally planned to be hosted in Panchkula, the event had to be relocated to Bengaluru due to technical issues with the stadium's floodlighting system.
 
The Neeraj Chopra Classic is classified as a gold-level athletics meet, offering Indian athletes a crucial opportunity to earn qualification points for the upcoming World Championships. With a mix of elite Indian talent and world-class international names, the event promises to be a thrilling showcase of javelin excellence.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Superbet Rapid and Blitz: India's grandmaster Praggnanandhaa finishes third

Indian lifters fetch 2 bronze medal at Youth and Junior World C'ships

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 shifted to Bengaluru, star Javelin throwers join

Neeraj Chopra records 84.52m throw to secure gold at NWU Potch Invitational

Saurabh Chaudhary wins first medal for India at Lima Shooting World Cup

Topics :Neeraj Chopraathleticssports

First Published: May 01 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story