The Tata effect on Indian sports: Ratan Tata's demise mourned by fraternity

From the time Sir Dorabji Tata sponsored a handful of Indian athletes to the 1920 Antwerp Olympics, Tata group has been a constant in India's sporting landscape and the conglomerate's involvement only grew under Ratan Tata, who considered sport a "way of life". The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons died here at the age of 86 on Wednesday after being admitted to a hospital on Monday for "age and related medical conditions". His death triggered an avalanche of tributes from eminent personalities from all walks of life and sports was no different. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

From being the title sponsor of the glitzy Indian Premier League of cricket to supporting lesser-followed sports like archery to owning a football team in the Indian Super League to sponsoring a high-profile chess tournament, the Tata group has been deeply involved with the country's sporting ecosystem. Most of this involvement grew during Ratan Tata's tenure.

"He always believed in 'sports is the way of life' and we are happy to carry forward the legacy. We have been the torchbearer of sports with 19 sporting verticals from football, hockey, archery to horse riding, boxing, karate, racket sports. You name it, we have it," an official involved with the JRD Tata Sports Academy, which was inaugurated in 1991 in Jamshedpur, told PTI.

The growth in Tata Group's sporting involvement under Ratan Tata was the continuation of a legacy. After all, Sir Dorabji Tata, who played cricket, tennis and football, was the first President of the Indian Olympic Association (1924).

This was after he had financed the Olympic appearance of four track-and-field athletes and two wrestlers at the Antwerp Games, helping organise their trials in Pune as well.

More From This Section

Tata Steel Chess, which is also called the 'Wimbledon of chess', is a marquee event on global chess calendar, held at Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands.

It wasn't always known that. It was Corus Chess Tournament for the longest time before Tata Steel took over the title sponsor company, thereby claiming the rights of this event from 2007 onwards.

Five-time world champion and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was among the first sports icons to pay tributes to the late industrialist, saying that he "touched all our lives".

"It is with profound sadness that we bid farewell to a giant of industry and philanthropy. We received our Padma Vibhushan together, and I was truly touched by his humility and genteel nature," Anand wrote on X.

"The chess fraternity owes much to the traditions that are so closely associated with the Tata Group. @tatasteelchess in Holland is an event that made us chess players particularly proud, especially when the Tatas took over Corus, and later starting a new tradition with @tschessindia," he added.

"The chess world and I offer our deepest condolences to @RNTata2000, a human being who touched all our lives and always stood for the good of society. Rest in peace," Anand continued.

Tata Foootball Academy started back in 1987 under Russi Mody, the then chairman of Tata Steel, who had the backing of Ratan Tata for the project.

The academy has been supplying national level footballers since early '90s with its some of its noted alumni being current All India Football Federation head and former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, Rennedy Singh, Dipendu Biswas and Kiran Khongsai.

"TFA has played a pioneering role in Indian football by focusing on nurturing young talent and contributing significantly to the development of football in the country," the official associated with JRD sports complex said.

"He (Ratan Tata) was there at the launch of Jamshedpur FC in the ISL in 2017. he interacted with the players and coaches, took photos with them. They also presented him with a signed jersey. He was very happy to see the team coming up and playing in the top tier ISL," he recalled.

The enigmatic businessman was there to launch the hockey academy in Jamshedpur in 2019.

"...perhaps for the last time he was here," the official said.

Hockey India said Ratan Tata will be remembered as a "shining gem".

"Your vision and endless contribution to our nation will never be forgotten. Your legacy will forever live with us till eternity. Hockey India pays tribute to one of Modern India's Pioneers - Ratan Naval Tata," it added.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar said Ratan Tata's legacy will continue through his foundations.

"In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact," Tendulkar wrote.

The Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur has been the training ground for ace Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das for several years.

Given Tata Group's involvement in India's Olympic movement, it was hardly a surprise to see an outpouring of tributes from some of country's top athletes.

"I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I'll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti," posted India's track-and-field Olympic gold-winner, Neeraj Chopra.

India's first-ever Olympics medal winner in badminton, Saina Nehwal described him as a great man.

"Ratan Tata sir aapki legacy hamesha humare saath rahegi. RIP (sic). (A great man and true visionary. Tata sir your legacy will always remain with us," she said.

One of India's greatest spin bowlers and former captain Anil Kumble said, "Mr. Ratan Tata's contribution extends far beyond business. His legacy of giving back to society will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace."



"An institution who embodied Excellence, Vision and Humility. A Philanthropist par excellence. A massive loss to society. Condolences to the entire Tata family. God bless his soul #RatanTata," wrote former India player and coach Ravi Shastri.