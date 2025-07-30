Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Championships 2025 woes persist for struggling Indian swimmers

World Championships 2025 woes persist for struggling Indian swimmers

The result marked the end of Prakash's campaign at the ongoing Championships, following his 43rd-place finish in the 200m freestyle on Monday

Tokyo Olympics, Olympic swimming
Swimming
Press Trust of India Singapore
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Indian swimmers continued to underwhelm at the World Aquatics Championships with none of them making it past the heats for the third straight day here on Tuesday.

In his signature event, the 200m butterfly, seasoned campaigner Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing 24th, missing out on a place in the semifinals. The 31-year-old, who had become the first Indian swimmer to earn direct Olympic qualification at the Tokyo Games, clocked 1:59.33s. The top 16 moved to the semifinals.

The result marked the end of Prakash's campaign at the ongoing Championships, following his 43rd-place finish in the 200m freestyle on Monday.

In the men's 800m freestyle, Aryan Nehra placed 23rd with an underpar time of 8:21.30s. Only the top eight progressed to the final.

Nehra had clocked a personal best time of 08:00.76s in the previous edition of the Championships in 2023. His campaign also came to an end.

SP Likith finished 50th in men's 50m backstroke with a timing of 28.45s to wrap up his campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

