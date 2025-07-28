Macau Open: Satwik-Chirag chase title; Lakshya, Prannoy seek form boost

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim to extend their consistent run and grab their maiden title of the season at the Macau Open Super 300, starting Tuesday, as the top Indian shuttlers continue their preparations for next month's World Championships in Paris.
The Asian Games champions earned yet another semifinal finish at the China Open Super 1000 last week, going down to Malaysian second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.
It has been a season of steady performances for the world No. 3 pair, who have made the semifinals at the India Open, Singapore Open, and Malaysia Open besides reaching the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open. They, however, suffered a second-round exit at the Japan Open last week.
Despite multiple deep runs, Satwik and Chirag, seeded second this week, are yet to convert their form into a title win -- something they will be keen to change in the French capital. They face the Malaysian duo of Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong in the opening round.
In the men's singles, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen will hope to rediscover his touch ahead of the World Championships.
The 23-year-old from Almora has shown glimpses of his potential but has struggled to close out key matches, including narrow losses to Li Shi Feng, Kodai Naraoka, and Shi Yu Qi in recent outings.
Sen opens against Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin.
Meanwhile, HS Prannoy, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, will look to string together a strong run after a second-round exit at the China Open. The 33-year-old will begin his campaign against a qualifier.
Teen sensation Ayush Shetty, seeded seventh, will also be in focus after clinching his maiden BWF title at the US Open Super 300 last month. He faces Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai in the first round.
Fresh from a bronze medal in the World University Games mixed team event, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran will look to make an impact on the BWF Tour when he opens against Malaysia's Justin Hoh.
In other men's singles matches, Manraj Singh will face compatriot Tharun Mannepalli in an all-Indian clash, while S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar, and Kiran George are also in the fray.
In the women's singles, 16-year-old Unnati Hooda will look to carry forward the momentum from her stunning win over two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu at the China Open. She begins against seventh seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark.
Rakshita Ramraj takes on Thailand's Pornpicha Choeikeewong, Anupama Upadhayaya meets sixth seed Riko Gunji of Japan, and Aakarshi Kashyap faces former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.
In the women's doubles, top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will begin their campaign against Chinese Taipei's Lin Xiao Min and Peng Yu Wei.
The pairs of Priya KonjengbamShruti Mishra and Apoorva GahlawatSakshi Gahlawat will also look to make deep runs.
In the mixed doubles, Sathish and Aadya Variyath take on sixth seeds Amri Syahnawi and Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia, while fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto face Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan.
Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will be up against Chinese Taipei's Wu Guan Xun and Lee Chia Hsin.
