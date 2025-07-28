Divya Deshmukh trumps Koneru Humpy to clinch maiden FIDE Women's WC title

The 19-year-old Deshmukh showcased remarkable composure and skill under pressure. After drawing the first rapid tiebreak game, she seized her opportunity in the second rapid encounter while playing with the black pieces. Capitalizing on a critical endgame error by the experienced 38-year-old Humpy, Divya steadily increased her advantage and converted it to clinch the title.

India’s rising star Divya Deshmukh has etched her name in chess history by defeating veteran compatriot Koneru Humpy to win the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025. The thrilling final took place in Batumi, Georgia, and was decided in tense tiebreaks on Monday after the two classical games ended in draws.

Koneru Humpy, a seasoned grandmaster with decades of international experience, put up a fierce fight. Her resilience and deep understanding of the game made the match intensely competitive and engaging. However, Divya’s fearless and aggressive style proved decisive in the rapid format, where quick thinking and tactical sharpness are vital.

This victory marks the most significant achievement in Divya’s burgeoning career, highlighting her as one of the brightest young talents in Indian and global chess. By winning the prestigious tournament, Divya also secured her Grandmaster title, a coveted milestone in the chess world. She is now the fourth Indian woman to reach this elite status, joining the ranks of the country’s chess legends.

The FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final showcased the best of Indian chess, pitting two talented players from the same country against each other on a global stage. Divya Deshmukh’s triumph symbolizes a new generation rising to prominence, promising exciting prospects for the future of Indian chess.

This win not only earns Divya a prestigious title and a significant prize but also establishes her as a formidable force in international chess circles, setting the stage for an illustrious career ahead. FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup Winners and Runner-ups

The FIDE Women’s World Cup is one of the most thrilling and fiercely competitive events on the international chess calendar. Held every two years, it brings together the best female players from around the world to battle it out in a knockout format that tests nerves, skill, and endurance. Beyond the prize money and glory, it serves as a crucial pathway towards the Women’s Candidates Tournament and ultimately the World Championship cycle.

Year Winner Runner-up Venue 2021 Alexandra Kosteniuk Aleksandra Goryachkina Sochi 2023 Aleksandra Goryachkina Nurgyul Salimova Baku 2025* Divya Deshmukh Divya Deshmukh Batumi

2021: Alexandra Kosteniuk’s Triumphant Return

Back in 2021, the first edition of the Women’s World Cup was held in Sochi, Russia, setting a high bar for excitement. Alexandra Kosteniuk, a seasoned grandmaster and former world champion, played with her trademark calm and precision. She danced through the rounds, eventually facing Aleksandra Goryachkina in the final. Kosteniuk didn’t just win — she was dominant, taking the series 1.5–0.5 without dropping a single game. The victory reinvigorated her career and launched the Women’s World Cup into the spotlight.

2023: Goryachkina’s Redemption in Baku

Fast forward to 2023 in Baku, and the narrative shifted as Aleksandra Goryachkina sought redemption. After a narrow loss in the 2021 final, she kept her nerves steady, eventually beating Bulgaria’s young prodigy Nurgyul Salimova in a tense rapid-play tiebreak. The score was 1.5–0.5 in her favour, but it was far from easy. Goryachkina’s grit under pressure won her the crown and etched her name as a true contender on the world stage.

2025: Divya Deshmukh wins historic All-Indian Final

The 2025 edition in Batumi, Georgia, has been nothing short of remarkable. For the first time, the Women’s World Cup final was an all-Indian affair, featuring the experienced and composed Koneru Humpy against the fearless teenager Divya Deshmukh. Divya has earned the Grandmaster before her name on the day with the maiden World Cup title.