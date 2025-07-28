Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Divya hopes this is just the beginning after FIDE Women's World Cup win

Divya hopes this is just the beginning after FIDE Women's World Cup win

Divya Deshmukh came to the star-studded FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 here as an underdog, hoping to at least win one Grandmaster norm in her journey to become a GM in the future.

Divya Deshmukh
Divya Deshmukh
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
Little did the 19-year-old from Nagpur know that she would beat some of the best and biggest names in the sport to achieve three major milestones in a span of around three weeks -- secure a spot in the Candidates tournament next year, win the prestigious title and in the process, automatically become a Grandmaster.

While becoming a GM is one of the toughest things in chess as a player needs to earn three GM norms in FIDE-approved tournaments events and cross the 2500 rating, things fell in place for the talented Nagpur player.

FIDE has a rule that the winners of certain elite competitions can avoid the usual norm-and-rating route and become GMs directly. The Women's World Cup is one of those FIDE events where the winner straightaway becomes a GM if not already. 

"I need time to process it (victory). It think it was fate me getting the Grandmaster title this way because I didn't even have one norm (coming into the event) and all I was thinking of was 'Oh, when can I get my norm', and now I'm a Grandmaster so...," said Deshmukh, who beat compatriot Koneru Humpy to emerge winner.

The youngster had her mother, a doctor, by her side in her moment of glory.

She got emotional soon after beating Humpy, a two-time World Rapid champion and embraced her mother in a heartfelt hug, sobbing all along.

"It's hard for me to speak right now. It definitely means a lot, but of course there's a lot more to achieve," said Deshmukh. "I'm hoping this is just the start."  The achievement made Deshmukh only the fourth Indian woman to become a GM after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R. Vaishali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

