Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles final

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles final

This will be Bopanna's second appearance in a Grand Slam men's doubles final.

Press Trust of India New York
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles final. Photo: @Rohanbopanna

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Continuing their dream run, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the final of the US Open with a straight-set win over French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut here on Thursday.

This will be Bopanna's second appearance in a Grand Slam men's doubles final.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair, who had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year, beat the French combination 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the semifinals of the hard court major.

With this feat, the 43-year-old Indian also became the oldest player to reach a Grand slam final in the Open era. Bopanna beat the record of Daniel Nestor of Canada, who was 43 years and 4 months when he played in a Major final, by two months.

Interestingly, it was also in the US Open where Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010 along with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

In the final, Bopanna and Ebden will play the winner of the other semifinal between the American pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury and the Croatian-American duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek at the Louis Armstrong stadium.

Bopanna is already out of the mixed doubles event with a second round defeat with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.

Also Read

Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden come from behind to reach Men's Doubles semis

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles quarterfinals

Old guns blazing: Bopanna-Ebden enter last 8 of Wimbledon Men's Doubles

US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden duo enters third round of men's doubles

Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden make winning start in Men's Doubles

US Open 2023 semifinal live match timings (IST), live streaming in India

China Open Badminton: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag bow out

Indian men's TT team signs off with historic bronze at Asian Championships

US Open: India's Bopanna and partner Ebden reach men's doubles semifinals

Court grants Bajrang Punia exemption from appearance in defamation case

Topics :US OpenRohan Bopanna

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story