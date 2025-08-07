World Games 2025: India contingent, full schedule; all you need to know

The 12th edition of the World Games, a multi-national event that features sports not typically contested in the Olympics, is set to commence on Thursday, August 7, and will run its course for the next 10 days before finally coming to an end on Sunday, August 17. India will be sending an 18-member contingent for the event, which is scheduled to take place in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China, and will feature in five disciplines: Archery, Billiards, Roller Skating, Wushu, and Racquetball.
What are the World Games?
The World Games is a prestigious international multi-sport event held every four years, featuring sports and disciplines not contested in the Olympic Games. Organised by the International World Games Association (IWGA) under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the event celebrates diversity in global sport. Athletes compete in disciplines like floorball, squash, kickboxing, drone racing, and sport climbing, showcasing elite talent across 30-plus sports.
The 2025 edition of the World Games will showcase 253 medal events spanning 34 sports and 60 disciplines. India, a participant since the inaugural Games in 1981, has earned a total of five medals over the years. This includes one gold, one silver, and three bronze.
When is the opening ceremony of World Games 2025?
The opening ceremony of the 2025 World Games will take place on Thursday, August 7, at 20:00 local time in Chengdu, China (5:30 p.m. IST). Set at the Tianfu International Conference Centre, the event promises a spectacular celebration of culture, sport, and global unity. Athletes, officials, and fans from around the world will gather for what many are calling “the first big party of the Games.” With dazzling performances, traditional Chinese elements, and the iconic parade of nations, the ceremony officially marks the beginning of the 12th edition of the World Games, even as some competitions start earlier in the day.
Overall list of sports at World Games 2025
|Sport
|Discipline
|Air Sports
|Drone Sports
|American Football
|Flag Football
|Archery
|Field, Target
|Billiards Sports
|Carom, Pool, Snooker
|Boules Sports
|Lyonnaise, Pétanque
|Canoe
|Dragon Boat, Marathon, Polo
|Cheerleading
|Pom
|DanceSport
|Breaking, Latin, Standard
|Fistball
|Outdoor
|Floorball
|Indoor
|Flying Disc
|Disc Golf, Ultimate
|Gymnastics
|Acrobatic, Aerobic, Parkour, Trampoline
|Handball
|Beach
|Ju-Jitsu
|Duo, Duo for athletes with impairment, Fighting, Jiu-Jitsu (Ne-Waza)
|Karate
|Kata, Kumite
|Kickboxing
|K1 Style, Point Fighting
|Korfball
|Beach, Indoor
|Lacrosse
|Sixes Lacrosse
|Life Saving
|Pool
|Muaythai
|Combat
|Orienteering
|Foot Orienteering
|Powerboating
|MotoSurf (biofuel/electric)
|Powerlifting
|Classic, Equipped
|Racquetball
|Racquetball
|Roller Sports
|Inline Freestyle, Inline Hockey, Speed Skating
|SAMBO
|Combat
|Baseball-Softball
|Softball
|Sport Climbing
|Speed
|Squash
|Squash
|Triathlon
|Duathlon
|Tug of War
|Outdoor
|Underwater Sports
|Finswimming, Freediving, Freediving for athletes with impairment
|Waterski and Wakeboard
|Cable Wakeboard, Wakeboard, Wake Surf
|Wushu
|Sanda, Taolu
India contingent for World Games 2025
India’s contingent for the 2025 World Games features a promising mix of experience and emerging talent across multiple disciplines. Leading the charge in compound archery are seasoned names like Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav, while rising stars Parneet Kaur and Madhura Dhamangaonkar—fresh off medal wins at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr—will also be key contenders.
In roller sports, Shreyasi Joshi and Anand Velkumar, who impressed at the recent Asian Championships, are set to compete. Former world billiards champion Sourav Kothari brings pedigree to the squad, while Wushu will see Roshibina Devi Naorem headline India’s campaign.
Full list of Indian contingent for World Games 2025:
Archery – Compound
- Men’s Individual
- Rakesh Kumar
- Abhishek Verma
- Rishabh Yadav
Women’s Individual
- Parneet Kaur
- Madhura Dhamangaonkar
Mixed Team
- To be decided
Billiards
- Mixed Heyball
- Shivam Arora
Men’s 15 Reds
- Sourav Kothari
- Kamal Chawla
Women’s 6 Reds
- Natasha Chethan
Racquetball
Men’s Singles
- Kosetty Jyotheekalyan
Women’s Singles
- Shilpa Dalvi
Mixed Doubles
- Kosetty Jyotheekalyan / Shilpa Dalvi
Roller Sports
Women’s Events
- Slalom Classic – Shreyasi Joshi
Men’s Events
- Slalom Classic – Jinesh Satyan Nanal
- Elimination Race (15,000m Road) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
- One Lap Road – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Point Race (10,000m Road) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
- Sprint (100m Road) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Dual Time Trial (200m Track) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Elimination (10,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
- Points (5,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
- Sprint (1,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Sprint (500m + D Track) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
Wushu – Sanda
- Women’s 52kg – Namrata Batra
- Men’s 56kg – Abhishek Jamwal
- Women’s 60kg – Roshibina Devi Naorem
World Games 2025: Full schedule
|Sport
|Event
|Start Date
|End Date
|Venue
|Archery
|Men’s and women's compound
|August 7
|August 9
|Qinglong Lake Park
|Archery
|Mixed team
|August 8
|August 8
|Qinglong Lake Park
|Billiards
|Mixed heyball
|August 10
|August 14
|Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
|Billiards
|Men's snooker
|August 10
|August 14
|Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
|Billiards
|Women's snooker
|August 10
|August 13
|Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
|Wushu
|Sanda events
|August 10
|August 12
|Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium
|Roller sports
|Speed skating track events
|August 12
|August 13
|Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
|Racquetball
|Men's and women's singles
|August 13
|August 17
|Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium
|Roller sports
|Speed skating road events
|August 14
|August 15
|Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
|Racquetball
|Mixed doubles
|August 15
|August 17
|Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium
|Roller sports
|Men’s slalom classic inline freestyle
|August 17
|August 17
|Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
|Roller sports
|Women’s slalom classic inline freestyle
|August 17
|August 17
|Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
World Games 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
When will World Games 2025 begin?
The World Games 2025 will begin with the opening ceremony in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China, on Thursday, August 7.
When will India’s events in World Games 2025 begin?
India will start their campaign in World Games 2025 with compound archery on Thursday, August 7.
Where is the World Games 2025 being held?
The World Games will be held from August 7 to August 17 in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China.
Where to watch live telecast of World Games 2025 in India?
There will be no live telecast of World Games 2025 available in India.
Where to watch live streaming of World Games 2025 in India?
Fans can watch live streaming of World Games 2025 on Olympics.com in India.