Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Games 2025: India contingent, full schedule; all you need to know

World Games 2025: India contingent, full schedule; all you need to know

India will start their campaign in the World Games 2025 with compound archery on Thursday, August 7

World Games 2025: Full schedule

World Games 2025: Full schedule

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
The 12th edition of the World Games, a multi-national event that features sports not typically contested in the Olympics, is set to commence on Thursday, August 7, and will run its course for the next 10 days before finally coming to an end on Sunday, August 17. India will be sending an 18-member contingent for the event, which is scheduled to take place in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China, and will feature in five disciplines: Archery, Billiards, Roller Skating, Wushu, and Racquetball. 

What are the World Games?

The World Games is a prestigious international multi-sport event held every four years, featuring sports and disciplines not contested in the Olympic Games. Organised by the International World Games Association (IWGA) under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the event celebrates diversity in global sport. Athletes compete in disciplines like floorball, squash, kickboxing, drone racing, and sport climbing, showcasing elite talent across 30-plus sports.
 
 
The 2025 edition of the World Games will showcase 253 medal events spanning 34 sports and 60 disciplines. India, a participant since the inaugural Games in 1981, has earned a total of five medals over the years. This includes one gold, one silver, and three bronze.

When is the opening ceremony of World Games 2025?

The opening ceremony of the 2025 World Games will take place on Thursday, August 7, at 20:00 local time in Chengdu, China (5:30 p.m. IST). Set at the Tianfu International Conference Centre, the event promises a spectacular celebration of culture, sport, and global unity. Athletes, officials, and fans from around the world will gather for what many are calling “the first big party of the Games.” With dazzling performances, traditional Chinese elements, and the iconic parade of nations, the ceremony officially marks the beginning of the 12th edition of the World Games, even as some competitions start earlier in the day.

Also Read

Annu Rani, of India, competes during the women's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. (File Photo: PTI)

National record holder Annu Rani logs 1st 60m javelin throw in over a year

Leon Marchand

Leon Marchand breaks 200m medley world record in 1:52.61 seconds

Tokyo Olympics, Olympic swimming

World Championships 2025 woes persist for struggling Indian swimmers

Avinash Sable

ACL surgery forces steeplechaser Sable to miss September World Championship

Athletics, sports, track and field

World Athletics Tour Bronze 2025: AFI confirms Indian athlete line-up

Overall list of sports at World Games 2025

Sport Discipline
Air Sports Drone Sports
American Football Flag Football
Archery Field, Target
Billiards Sports Carom, Pool, Snooker
Boules Sports Lyonnaise, Pétanque
Canoe Dragon Boat, Marathon, Polo
Cheerleading Pom
DanceSport Breaking, Latin, Standard
Fistball Outdoor
Floorball Indoor
Flying Disc Disc Golf, Ultimate
Gymnastics Acrobatic, Aerobic, Parkour, Trampoline
Handball Beach
Ju-Jitsu Duo, Duo for athletes with impairment, Fighting, Jiu-Jitsu (Ne-Waza)
Karate Kata, Kumite
Kickboxing K1 Style, Point Fighting
Korfball Beach, Indoor
Lacrosse Sixes Lacrosse
Life Saving Pool
Muaythai Combat
Orienteering Foot Orienteering
Powerboating MotoSurf (biofuel/electric)
Powerlifting Classic, Equipped
Racquetball Racquetball
Roller Sports Inline Freestyle, Inline Hockey, Speed Skating
SAMBO Combat
Baseball-Softball Softball
Sport Climbing Speed
Squash Squash
Triathlon Duathlon
Tug of War Outdoor
Underwater Sports Finswimming, Freediving, Freediving for athletes with impairment
Waterski and Wakeboard Cable Wakeboard, Wakeboard, Wake Surf
Wushu Sanda, Taolu

India contingent for World Games 2025

India’s contingent for the 2025 World Games features a promising mix of experience and emerging talent across multiple disciplines. Leading the charge in compound archery are seasoned names like Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav, while rising stars Parneet Kaur and Madhura Dhamangaonkar—fresh off medal wins at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr—will also be key contenders.
 
In roller sports, Shreyasi Joshi and Anand Velkumar, who impressed at the recent Asian Championships, are set to compete. Former world billiards champion Sourav Kothari brings pedigree to the squad, while Wushu will see Roshibina Devi Naorem headline India’s campaign.

Full list of Indian contingent for World Games 2025:

Archery – Compound
  • Men’s Individual
  • Rakesh Kumar
  • Abhishek Verma
  • Rishabh Yadav
Women’s Individual
  • Parneet Kaur
  • Madhura Dhamangaonkar
Mixed Team
  • To be decided
Billiards
  • Mixed Heyball
  • Shivam Arora
Men’s 15 Reds
  • Sourav Kothari
  • Kamal Chawla
Women’s 6 Reds
  • Natasha Chethan
Racquetball
 
Men’s Singles
  • Kosetty Jyotheekalyan
Women’s Singles
  • Shilpa Dalvi
Mixed Doubles
  • Kosetty Jyotheekalyan / Shilpa Dalvi
Roller Sports 
Women’s Events
  • Slalom Classic – Shreyasi Joshi
Men’s Events
  • Slalom Classic – Jinesh Satyan Nanal
  • Elimination Race (15,000m Road) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
  • One Lap Road – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
  • Point Race (10,000m Road) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
  • Sprint (100m Road) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
  • Dual Time Trial (200m Track) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
  • Elimination (10,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
  • Points (5,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
  • Sprint (1,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
  • Sprint (500m + D Track) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
Wushu – Sanda
  • Women’s 52kg – Namrata Batra
  • Men’s 56kg – Abhishek Jamwal
  • Women’s 60kg – Roshibina Devi Naorem
World Games 2025: Full schedule
 
Sport Event Start Date End Date Venue
Archery Men’s and women's compound August 7 August 9 Qinglong Lake Park
Archery Mixed team August 8 August 8 Qinglong Lake Park
Billiards Mixed heyball August 10 August 14 Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
Billiards Men's snooker August 10 August 14 Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
Billiards Women's snooker August 10 August 13 Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
Wushu Sanda events August 10 August 12 Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium
Roller sports Speed skating track events August 12 August 13 Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
Racquetball Men's and women's singles August 13 August 17 Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium
Roller sports Speed skating road events August 14 August 15 Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
Racquetball Mixed doubles August 15 August 17 Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium
Roller sports Men’s slalom classic inline freestyle August 17 August 17 Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
Roller sports Women’s slalom classic inline freestyle August 17 August 17 Chengdu Roller Sports Centre

World Games 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will World Games 2025 begin? 
The World Games 2025 will begin with the opening ceremony in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China, on Thursday, August 7.
 
When will India’s events in World Games 2025 begin? 
India will start their campaign in World Games 2025 with compound archery on Thursday, August 7.
 
Where is the World Games 2025 being held? 
The World Games will be held from August 7 to August 17 in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China.
 
Where to watch live telecast of World Games 2025 in India? 
There will be no live telecast of World Games 2025 available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of World Games 2025 in India? 
Fans can watch live streaming of World Games 2025 on Olympics.com in India.
 

More From This Section

Sania Mirza

More female stars now, but they must know self-representation: Sania Mirza

BJP MP Anurag Thakur during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo: PTI)

Boxing: Anurag Thakur once again declared ineligible for BFI elections

Commonwealth Games

CWG 2030: Commonwealth Sport body's inspection team to visit Ahmedabad

Aman Sehrawat (Pic-Twitter)

World Wrestling Championship 2025: Check full list of Indian participants

Anurag Thakur,Anurag,Anurag Thakur rally

Anurag Thakur back in BFI poll fray as camp challenges constitution edits

Topics : athletics sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon